Can't Decide What to Order? Have Both! For a Limited Time, BRAVO Cucina Italiana Guests Can Receive Two Half Portions of Favorite Italian Classics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is the ideal time to try something new, and BRAVO Cucina Italiana locations across the nation are offering a "you pick two" promotion from Tuesday, April 10 to Sunday, June 17. Guests will have the opportunity to choose two of BRAVO's classic Italian dishes and receive a half portion of each, because some things are just better together! A special seasonal dessert and featured cocktails will also be available.

Chicken Parmesan & Pasta Woozie Shrimp Fra Diavolo & Mama's Lasagna Bolognese

Including a choice of soup or salad, dishes are priced at $14.99 during lunch and $17.99 during dinner. Guests can choose from the following:

Pasta Woozie : Grilled chicken, fettuccine, alfredo, spinach

: Grilled chicken, fettuccine, alfredo, spinach Pasta BRAVO : Grilled chicken, mushrooms, rigatoni, roasted red pepper cream

: Grilled chicken, mushrooms, rigatoni, roasted red pepper cream Shrimp Fra Diavolo : Spicy tomato cream sauce, campanelle pasta, shrimp

: Spicy tomato cream sauce, campanelle pasta, shrimp Chicken Parmesan : Pomodoro, mozzarella, herb linguine

: Pomodoro, mozzarella, herb linguine Mama's Lasagna Bolognese: BRAVO's signature meat sauce, alfredo, ricotta, mozzarella

BRAVO will also offer a seasonal dessert feature, a Warm Berry Cake, as well as seasonal cocktails, including the Strawberry Fizz, Strawberry Mango Cosmo, and Strawberry Basil Smash.

In addition, BRAVO's spring gift card promotion, available from Monday, April 9–Sunday, June 17, is the ideal gift for moms, dads and grads! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 bonus card, redeemable Monday, June 18–Friday, Aug. 31. The spring gift card promotion is available for purchase in BRAVO restaurants and online.

"This is the perfect opportunity for guests to try two of their favorite dishes at one meal, plus a delicious seasonal dessert and drinks," said BRAVO Culinary Director & Chef Brian Harvey. "At BRAVO, we believe we're better together, and this offering perfectly represents that."

Guests can make reservations online for all BRAVO restaurants by visiting www.BravoItalian.com. For a list of locations, please visit www.BravoItalian.com.

Tweet this: Why pick one, when you can have two! Choose two of @Bravo_Italian's classic entrées to try from April 10-June 17. #visitbravo

Photos available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0c5wi6cnv0fdzoe/AABj96f7ZVCG07WDzkti3pYKa?dl=0.

About BRAVO Cucina Italiana

BRAVO Cucina Italiana is a "polished casual" restaurant offering classic Italian food amongst the shadows of Roman ruins. The subtitle "Cucina Italiana" means Italian kitchen, in which all cooking is done in full view of the guest, creating the energy of a live theater. BRAVO's popular entrees include grilled steaks, chops, and fresh seafood, as well as flatbreads, pizzas and salads, similar to what one would find in an authentic "ristorante" in Italy. BRAVO is part of Columbus-based BRAVO I BRIO Restaurant Group. Founded in 1992, BRAVO I BRIO Restaurant Group currently operates more than 100 restaurants in 33 states including BRAVO Cucina Italiana, BRIO Tuscan Grille, BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen. Please visit BravoItalian.com for a list of locations, and to follow the restaurant on Twitter (@bravo_italian) and Facebook (facebook.com/bravoitalian).

About BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc.

BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) is a leading owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO Cucina Italiana and BRIO Tuscan Grille, as well as BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen. BBRG has positioned its brands as multifaceted culinary destinations that deliver the ambiance, design elements and food quality reminiscent of fine dining restaurants at a value typically offered by casual dining establishments, a combination known as the upscale affordable dining segment. Each of BBRG's brands provides its guests with a fine dining experience and value by serving affordable cuisine prepared using fresh flavorful ingredients and authentic Italian cooking methods, combined with attentive service in an attractive, lively atmosphere. BBRG strives to be the best Italian restaurant company in America and is focused on providing its guests an excellent dining experience through consistency of execution. For more information, visit www.bbrg.com.

