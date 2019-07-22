Can't Get a Table at the #1 Restaurant? Find Top-Rated Alternatives with the TripAdvisor App Right Now!
Jul 22, 2019, 00:01 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel platform, today revealed the most popular restaurants and great hidden-gem alternatives in top summer travel destinations.
To offer more flexibility to travelers, TripAdvisor asked its Destination Experts -- prolific forum contributors -- to recommend great local alternatives to the top-rated restaurants in popular summer travel destinations. These hidden-gem restaurants are more easily "reserve-able" via the TripAdvisor app, and still offer an exceptional dining experience.
TripAdvisor recently launched a new "Nearby" feed in its mobile app to help travelers better discover local places to eat and things to do while on a trip. Travelers can now quickly find great recommendations for nearby restaurants and experiences, and view them on an interactive map to uncover hidden gems. The recommendations are dynamic, so for example, if it's noon, you will automatically be shown ideas for where to eat lunch.
"Every city has those popular restaurants where it's almost impossible to get a reservation, even when planning in advance. The great news is that there are other fabulous restaurants to discover when you are ready to eat," said Desiree Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. "The latest TripAdvisor app is the best in-destination travel tool because it helps you find great dining alternatives wherever you are traveling this summer. By leveraging the power of our community-driven platform, travelers can easily access restaurant recommendations from locals, experts and other travelers, as well as reserve tables on the go."
Popular Summer Restaurants and Delicious Alternatives
|
Destination
|
#1 Restaurant (Traveler Ranked)
|
Top Alternative (from Destination Expert)
|
New York City
|
DE tip from iStillDrinkwater: I have been able to get same day reservations even on busy summer Fridays. Sometimes I walk in and had to wait 10-30 minutes to get a table, no issues.
|
Recommended by iStillDrinkwater: This restaurant is almost right next to Piccola Cucina. It has an amazing selection of pastas for almost half the price. The food is fresh and quick. Great deals on beers and wines as well. Just walk in, and you can easily get a table. If you have to wait, then the wait is quick.
|
Las Vegas
|
DE tip from kbunde: There shouldn't be difficulty getting a table on any given day, though it will always be more difficult during special events & on weekends, as with any restaurant.
|
Recommended by kbunde: I recommend the Stratosphere--McCall's is the better steakhouse, but the Top of the World restaurant has arguably the best views in Vegas. They have a great happy hour & I especially recommend coming for drinks or dinner at sunset. You get the same views others pay for--but you get a drink and/or dinner with your view!
|
Boston
|
DE tip from Northern_Traveler00: Book well in advance for a weekend reservation, even in summer.
|
Recommended by Northern_Traveler00
|
San Francisco
|
DE tip from mini: It's best to reserve a table one to two months in advance, as this is popular among locals and tourists. There is a sister restaurant in Palo Alto but both locations are booked well in advance.
|
Recommended by mini: This is the most unique and best Greek restaurant in San Francisco and it's hard to find a good alternative. They sometimes do the Greek Summer Fairs in the bay area - small booth area so may you want to look into that if you want to dine on their food.
|
New Orleans
|
DE tip from The_Loup_Garou: Best to reserve a table during peak dinner hours 14-20 days in advance.
|
Recommended by The_Loup_Garou
|
Sydney
|
DE tip from KVE1005: A very generic non-descript restaurant, offering a creative but limited menu. Jack & Knife doesn't require advanced bookings, and accommodates the majority of the walk-ins.
|
Recommended by KVE1005
|
Chicago
|
DE tip from Cliff_Rock: You can usually get a same-day reservation.
|
Recommended by Cliff_Rock
|
Lisbon
|
DE tip from PMAL: You need to reserve a table at least one week in advance to get the day/time you want during summer peak season.
|
Recommended by PMAL
|
Tokyo
|
DE tip from Dr. Shibuyakko: You can generally get a table if you make a reservation 2-3 days in advance; however, this restaurant is extremely popular among foreign tourists, so in a peak season (such as the cherry blossom season of late March-early April), it's better to make a reservation at least one week in advance.
|
Recommended by Dr. Shibuyakko
Methodology
Highlighted destinations based on the top destinations with mobile bookings.
"Destination Experts" are the passionate backbones of the TripAdvisor community. They are regular contributors who give helpful, friendly advice and welcome new members in the forums. Whether residents, locals or frequent visitors, they have up-to-date knowledge of what's going on in their destinations.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 760 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 8.3 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, restaurants and cruises – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do, where to eat and how to cruise. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better. The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:
www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
* Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019
** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018
TRIP-G
SOURCE TripAdvisor
Share this article