Can't Get No (Career) Satisfaction? Try MBTIonline Careers

Choosing your career is an important life decision, considering the average adult spends 13 full years of their life at work over the course of their lifetime. In addition, you're more likely to perform better in a career you're satisfied with.

"MBTIonline Careers is ideal for both those looking into their first job or for a career change," says Dr. Rich Thompson, Sr. Director of Research at The Myers-Briggs Company. "MBTIonline Careers draws on data from over 500,000 employed adults to predict the likelihood of a person being satisfied in an occupation. The results give people clarity and precision around how well their personality will contribute to being satisfied in over 300 different specific occupations, and over 1000 related occupations."

Breadth and depth of career exploration

Occupational information for over 1,000 careers from the US Department of Labor's O*NET® database has been seamlessly integrated into MBTIonline Career's user-friendly portal. Information for each occupation includes salary expectations, job trends, common job activities, education requirements, and more. All this information enables users to conveniently research recommended, or any, occupations in one place.

Learn more about MBTIonline Careers here or read about one person's experience using the tool here.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

[email protected]

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected]

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Related Links

https://www.themyersbriggs.com

