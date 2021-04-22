Canton Fair Hosts Online Signing Events, Growing Global Cooperative Partnership Program

Xia Diya, Minister Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Argentina, Ji Xiaofeng, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Chile, Dong Wei, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Columbia and He Jun, Commercial Counselor of Chinese Consulate General in Sao Paulo, Brazil, together with representatives of 4 Latin American organizations attended the event online.

Mr. Chu Shijia, said that the 3 virtual sessions of Canton Fair have contributed to epidemic control and economic recovery, and stabilized global supply and industrial chain by building a bridge for friendly exchanges and cooperation on pandemic control between China and other countries.

"Canton Fair has always been dependent on the support of global businessmen and industrial organizations and chambers of commerce for its innovation-driven development. The signings mark a deepened economic and trade development powered by practical cooperation between Canton Fair and Latin American industrial and commercial institutions." Chu added.

According to Ms. Xia Diya, the online agreement-signing symbolized Canton Fair's innovation in its marketing mechanism and efforts to offer quality services for global buyers. New opportunities will be provided for Argentine companies to grow their business, and for Chinese and Latin American trading partners to deepen cooperation.

Mr. Jaime Suarez, Executive Director of Colombian Chinese Chamber of Investment and Commerce introduced that with close Sino-Columbia trade ties, Canton Fair has become the first choice for Columbian businessmen to find Chinese partners. The signing today will serve as a bond for both sides to pursue common development.

China and Latin American are both developing countries and emerging economies. Latin America has become Canton Fair's key buyer source region as the bilateral relations continue to grow. Till present, Canton Fair's already well-established network of 149 organizations in 82 countries and regions includes 23 Latin American agencies.

During the 129th Canton Fair, China Foreign Trade Centre also signed cooperation agreements with Kawan Lama Group, Lebanese Chinese Business Association, China General Chamber of Commerce Russia, Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Midwest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce. By pooling resources and engaging in practical cooperation, CFTC will foster a full-fledged and multi-level marketing ecosystem.

