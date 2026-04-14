Cantrell Law Firm Welcomes Three University of Oklahoma Law Interns to Edmond Office

Edmond Law Firm Strengthens Business, Energy, and Estate Planning Practice with OU College of Law Talent

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantrell Law Firm, a leading Oklahoma business and energy law firm, announced the addition of three legal interns from the University of Oklahoma College of Law to its Edmond office. The appointments reflect the firm's continued investment in developing legal talent and expanding its capacity to serve business owners across the Oklahoma City metro area.

The three OU Law students joining the firm are:

Chelsey Smith , a third-year OU Law student, joins the firm's Spring 2026 internship program.

, a third-year OU Law student, joins the firm's Spring 2026 internship program. Harrison Rogers , a second-year OU Law student, joins the firm's Summer 2026 internship program.

, a second-year OU Law student, joins the firm's Summer 2026 internship program. Emily Davis, a second-year OU Law student, joins the firm's Summer 2026 internship program.

Building on Cantrell Law Firm's Growth

The internship appointments follow a period of strategic growth for the firm, including the hiring of Alex Kerby as Director of Operations and the expansion of its corporate practice to include mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, and corporate strategy.

"As a faculty member at OU, I see the caliber of talent coming out of Oklahoma's law schools every semester," said Blake Cantrell, Partner. "Chelsey, Harrison, and Emily each stood out for the kind of initiative and analytical thinking that translates directly to client work. Our internship program gives them real world experience in transactional law while strengthening the firm's ability to continue delivering the value-driven representation our clients deserve."

Hands On Experience Across Core Practice Areas

Their work will span the firm's core practice areas, including oil and gas title examination, business formation and entity structuring, commercial contract negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, and probate and estate planning.

"Responsiveness is central to how we serve our clients, and adding Chelsey, Harrison, and Emily to the team allows us to maintain that standard as the firm grows," said Devon Cantrell, Partner. "Our internship program is also about mentorship. We want these students to leave with practical skills and a real understanding of how business-minded legal counsel works in practice."

About Cantrell Law Firm

Cantrell Law Firm provides strategic legal counsel to business owners, companies, and individuals in firm's practice areas include corporate transactions, oil and gas title, business formation, contract negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, and probate and estate planning.

Partners Blake Cantrell and Devon Cantrell combine experience as practicing attorneys and business owners, enabling the firm to deliver comprehensive, actionable legal guidance aligned with each client's goals.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit cantrellfirm.com or contact the firm directly at (405) 400-1875.

Media Contact:

Cantrell Law Firm

15128 Traditions Blvd, Suite B

Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: 405-400-1875

Email: [email protected]

Website: cantrellfirm.com

SOURCE Cantrell Law Firm