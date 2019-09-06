Cantu Beauty Will Serve as the Official Hair Sponsor of The LaQuan Smith Show for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multicultural hair care brand, Cantu Beauty , will be the official hair sponsor of The LaQuan Smith Show for SS20. Partnering with LaQuan and celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, the brand will work with the team to create runway-ready natural hair looks.

Cantu is bringing their fans backstage to fashion's biggest week with one of the industry's top designers whose collections have been seen on the likes of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. From the dressing room to the front row, the partnership will provide Cantu consumers an up close and personal look and experience into the world of New York Fashion Week through LaQuan's show on Cantu's digital properties. The partnership will also entail Kimble using Cantu's award-winning products such as Cantu Coconut Curling Cream, Cantu Curl Activator Cream and Cantu Edge Stay Gel in styling the models' hair for the show.

"Cantu is excited to partner with such an amazing and unique talent as LaQuan in helping create beautiful textured hairstyles to complement his Spring Summer collection," said Cantu Beauty Global Marketing Director Dametria Mustin. "We love how edgy and real LaQuan is as a designer and believe this partnership connects perfectly with our Cantu audience - she wants real beauty and fashion. We can't wait to see his bold and innovative take on hair."

Over the years, Cantu has partnered with other designers such as Tracey Reese to bring a spotlight to natural hair on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Taking place Sunday, September 8, brand fans can expect to see Cantu correspondent and lifestyle influencer Kia Davidson, who goes by @TheNotoriousKia on Instagram, go behind-the-scenes with live moments and interviews with LaQuan, Kimble, the show's key celebrity makeup artist Sir John and models while viewing the actual runway show. Viewers can anticipate seeing various curl types to body types, the collaboration between Cantu and LaQuan will celebrate every woman.

Consumers can learn more about The LaQuan Smith Show and Cantu's collaboration during New York Fashion Week SS20 by following the brand on Instagram at @cantubeauty .

Cantu products are made for all hair types - curly, coily, and wavy textures - and readily available at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Amazon and more.

About Cantu Beauty

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles.

