CANTU INTRODUCES NEW ULTRA MOISTURE COLLECTION DELIVERING NONSTOP MOISTURE FOR UP TO 5 DAYS

Designed for hair types 3A–4C, the Ultra Moisture Collection combines rich, creamy textures with science-backed formulas that support hair from wash day through styling. Formulated with Fair-Trade Shea Butter, Vitamin B5 (Panthenol), and Hyaluronic Acid, the collection helps protect strands while supporting stronger, healthier-looking hair. From a gentle, lathering shampoo that removes buildup, to a daily mask and leave-in that restore moisture, to a curl cream that defines and elongates, Ultra Moisture offers complete care for curls that crave hydration—so you can live like it's a good hair day, every day.

"Dryness is one of the biggest challenges for textured hair," said Cristina Avila, Vice President of Innovation and New Product Development at PDC Brands. "Many products can help add moisture, but retention is the hard part. With Ultra Moisture, we combined advanced science with key ingredients like Batana Oil and JBCO to create formulas that are clinically proven to deliver long-lasting moisture for up to five days. We're proud to offer a solution that directly addresses curls and coils' number one need."

The Ultra Moisture Collection includes:

Ultra Moisture Nourishing Shampoo ($6.99): Gently cleanses while delivering long-lasting hydration to keep curls and coils quenched.

($6.99): Gently cleanses while delivering long-lasting hydration to keep curls and coils quenched. Ultra Moisture Nourishing Mask ($6.99): A proprietary vitamin and oil blend helps repair damage, deeply nourish hair, and help prevent breakage.

($6.99): A proprietary vitamin and oil blend helps repair damage, deeply nourish hair, and help prevent breakage. Ultra Moisture Nourishing Leave-In ($6.99): Absorbs into curls and coils to detangle and soften while delivering ongoing nourishment. Formulated with a unique vitamin and oil complex and hyaluronic acid, it provides all-day hydration and leaves hair shinier, healthier-looking, and easier to manage.

($6.99): Absorbs into curls and coils to detangle and soften while delivering ongoing nourishment. Formulated with a unique vitamin and oil complex and hyaluronic acid, it provides all-day hydration and leaves hair shinier, healthier-looking, and easier to manage. Ultra Moisture Nourishing Curl Cream ($6.99): Wraps curls in luxurious hydration with long-lasting definition. A proprietary vitamin and oil blend strengthens strands, adds shine, reduces frizz, and supports healthy hair.

Designed specifically for curly and coily hair, the collection delivers a rich, multisensory experience focused on hydrating and nourishing dry, damaged strands while providing long-lasting moisture and slip. Free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, and mineral oils, each formula is designed to support hair at its healthiest—so no good hair day goes to waste.

"Our science-backed approach at Cantu begins with a deep understanding of the diverse needs of textured hair," said Tarun Malkani, CEO of PDC Brands. "As we continue to expand our portfolio from Weightless formulas designed for bouncy curls and waves, to our core nourishing product offerings, and now our newest Ultra Moisture collection for dry coils and curls — we're bringing our science and deep understanding of textured hair to life through targeted solutions designed for a wide range of textures and hair needs."

The Cantu Ultra Moisture Collection is available now at select Target and CVS retailers nationwide, with Walmart availability beginning in March and additional retailers to follow.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Cantu

Cantu is a pioneer in textured hair care, offering award-winning formulas made with nourishing ingredients to help curls, coils, and waves look and feel their best. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to community, Cantu empowers individuals around the world to embrace their natural beauty with confidence.

About PDC Brands

PDC Brands is a global consumer goods company committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and accessible personal care products that inspire confidence and self-expression.

SOURCE PDC Brands