INTRODUCING SUNRYZ: A NEW SKIN-LOVING BODY CARE BRAND FOR GEN ALPHA, DESIGNED FOR GIRLS ON THE GLOW

Inspired by the optimism of a sunrise, Sunryz is built on the belief that confidence grows with each new day. The brand blends fragrance-forward body care with barrier-supporting hydration formulated safely for young skin with lush textures that tweens want. Each body care formula is powered by a skin-loving trio: Cupuaçu Butter to help lock in moisture, Coconut Oil to soften and nourish, and Açaí Oil to deliver antioxidant-rich support for a healthy-looking glow. All products are dermatologist-tested and made with at least 90% naturally derived ingredients.

Created for tweens stepping into self-expression and confidence, Sunryz delivers what the brand calls a "Sunryz and shine" moment, a daily ritual that feels joyful, age-appropriate and skin-supportive.

Gen Alpha is entering the beauty category with unprecedented awareness and influence," said Tarun Malkani, CEO of PDC Brands. "At PDC, we see this as a long-term growth opportunity that brings with it a responsibility to raise the bar for what young people put on their skin. Sunryz reflects our strategy to build brands that are scientifically crafted and held to the highest standards, delivering innovation, quality, accessibility, and integrity at scale."

The debut Sunryz collection includes four layerable essentials – a lush Body Mist for long-lasting fragrance, a Whipped Body Cream to hydrate and moisturize skin, a lightweight Shimmer Body Oil for instant glow, and a creamy Body Wash to gently cleanse and nourish skin. Each formula pairs hydration with fragrance for a routine that feels easy and playful.

All products are available in three daydream-inspired signature scent profiles and designed to be mixed, matched and layered for a glow-forward routine:

Amber Sol: Black amber plum and vanilla woods melt into lush Brazilian orchid.

Black amber plum and vanilla woods melt into lush Brazilian orchid. Golden Sugar: A delicious swirl of pistachio, warm vanilla, and salted caramel, wrapped in cozy sandalwood.

A delicious swirl of pistachio, warm vanilla, and salted caramel, wrapped in cozy sandalwood. Petal Splash: Juicy dragonfruit and lychee pop against bright jasmine and soft vanilla.

"Gen Alpha isn't just observing beauty culture. They are actively shaping it through share routines and product discovery with their friends," said Madie Starvel, Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives and Platforms at PDC Brands. "Sunryz was built at the intersection of trend and trust. We created a sensorial body care experience that celebrates self-expression and joy, grounded in skin supportive formulas parents can feel confident in. It's an intentional entry point into beauty, designed to support this formative stage and grow with this generation."

Sunryz is launching nationwide in exclusive partnership at Walmart, available in stores and on Walmart.com. The brand marks its official debut tonight in Williamsburg, Brooklyn hosting Gen Z and tween tastemakers in a roller skating party where attendees will be able to test and try products to find their glow and connect with each other on the rink.

Each product in the Sunryz collection is priced at $7.97, offering an elevated fragrance routine at an everyday price point.

Get ready to Sunryz and Shine by following @sunryzbeauty for the latest news and updates from the brand. For more information or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

About Sunryz

Sunryz is a skin-loving personal care brand created for Gen Alpha tweens. Inspired by the optimism of a new sunrise, Sunryz combines lush daydream worthy scents with skin-supportive hydration in formulas that are over 90% naturally derived and dermatologist-tested.

About PDC Brands

PDC Brands is a global consumer goods company committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and accessible personal care products that inspire confidence and self-expression.

SOURCE PDC Brands