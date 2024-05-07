CANVAS WORLDWIDE AND BRXND FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO PIONEER AI INNOVATION IN MEDIA & MARKETING SERVICES

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Worldwide, the world's second-largest independent media agency, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BrXnd, a leading artificial intelligence solutions provider. This strategic alliance, set to redefine the landscape of media and advertising, will run the gamut from research and collaborative initiatives to licensing cutting-edge tools and technologies.

Stemming from a transformative AI Summit at Canvas Worldwide last December, BrXnd Founder Noah Brier educated a diverse audience on AI's potential across advertising disciplines, with insights from industry leaders and outside partners such as Clinch and Getty. Brier emphasized AI's immediate application, empowering every team member with tangible tools and knowledge they could take back to their desks immediately.

The collaboration between the two organizations, rooted in a history of successful partnerships between Canvas Worldwide CEO Paul Woolmington and BrXnd Founder Noah Brier, epitomizes pioneering excellence. "Combining our expertise to innovate on new levels feels like a perfect fit," remarked Woolmington, emphasizing the actionable ideas BrXnd offers employees for everyday use.

To deepen the partnership, Canvas Worldwide is utilizing a range of advanced AI tools and technologies from BrXnd to strengthen its capabilities. Concurrently, the agency has established an internal multidisciplinary AI Council, a group focused on researching and advancing AI initiatives agency-wide. The Canvas Worldwide AI Council has facilitated innovative AI applications, from streamlining financial processes to acquiring cutting-edge BrXnd research tools like the consumer insights platform Natalie. This platform is poised to revolutionize the agency's insights-driven strategies.

"Canvas Worldwide's unwavering commitment to leading in technological advancements is undeniable," remarked Noah Brier, BrXnd Founder. "Their relentless pursuit of AI-driven efficiency and innovation, benefiting clients across the organization, is truly remarkable. We are enthusiastic to collaborate and drive business goals that set a new industry standard."

"This partnership with BrXnd marks a significant milestone for Canvas Worldwide as we continue to prioritize innovation and technological advancement in the ever-evolving media landscape," said Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide. "We are anticipating transformative projects that will push the boundaries of media and advertising, ensuring Canvas, and our clients, stay at the forefront of an increasingly digital and data-driven world."

Canvas Worldwide's internal AI Council believes AI's impact spans all advertising disciplines. The agency is committed to ensuring every team member benefits from AI's transformative capabilities, driving innovation and efficiency across the organization. Looking ahead, Canvas Worldwide is proud to sponsor the BrXnd Marketing x AI Conference in New York this May and plans to host another AI Summit at the agency's LA Office in Q3 this year, continuing its dedication to AI integration and innovation.

ABOUT BRXND.AI

BrXnd is at the forefront of exploring the intersection of brands and AI. Founded by industry-veteran Noah Brier, BrXnd produces conferences, content, code, and consulting that helps brands and marketers build intuition and find real-world applications for AI. BrXnd's conferences bring together marketers, technologists, and creatives to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in an intimate, inspiring atmosphere focused on real-world applications over speculation. Learn more and subscribe to the BrXnd Dispatch at https://brxnd.ai.

ABOUT CANVAS WORLDWIDE

Named one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, MGM Amazon Studios, STARZ, Dolby Laboratories, Edward Jones, McDonald's, Zillow, GT's Living Foods, and more. The agency has been named an Adweek Breakthrough Agency of the Year as well as "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign US. The company's culture is built around the idea that to achieve anything great, one must always "Challenge the Comfortable." Learn more at www.canvasworldwide.com.

SOURCE Canvas Worldwide