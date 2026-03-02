Canyon Partners Announces $400 Million of Commitments for Fourth CLO Equity Fund

Canyon Partners' CLO Fund IV Sees Strong Investor Demand, Exceeding the Fund's $300 Million Target

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $29 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced the closing of over $400 million of commitments to its fourth CLO equity fund ("CLO Fund IV" or "the fund"), exceeding the fund's $300 million target.

Building on the success of Canyon's prior three dedicated CLO equity funds, CLO Fund IV will primarily seek to acquire majority equity positions in Canyon issued U.S. and European CLOs, and also has the ability to invest in primary and secondary CLO mezzanine tranches.

The fund attracted commitments from a global base of investors, spanning pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, RIAs, and family offices. Over 70% of investors in CLO Fund III also invested in Fund IV.

"We are grateful for our investors' continued confidence in our platform. The closing of CLO Fund IV comes amidst one of the most active periods in our 25-year CLO history, and we are eager to have the opportunity to continue to leverage our differentiated approach to credit selection and portfolio management for the benefit of our CLO investors," said Erik Miller, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business.

At final close, CLO Fund IV is already 50% deployed, with Canyon issuing five CLOs across the U.S. and European markets in the last year; a period that required navigating limited new-issue loan supply and heightened volatility through disciplined timing and execution in order to consistently access the market.

"Temporary market dislocations provide our team with more opportunities to apply our active approach and trading DNA to seek to enhance performance through tactical issuer and sector adjustments," said Martin Downen, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business. "Our strategy is informed by multiple decades of CLO management and we are thrilled to continue expanding our platform with CLO Fund IV."

Canyon has launched and managed 34 CLOs and CDOs since 2001 and today has $12 billion in CLO assets under management.

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset-backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

