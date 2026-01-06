Canyon Partners Real Estate Continues Bridge Lending Momentum with Class-A Student Housing Financing in Tallahassee, FL

Investment builds on Canyon's continued activity in the Florida student housing market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced that it has provided senior bridge financing to support the refinancing of Nova Tallahassee, a 2024-built, Class-A student housing community serving Florida State University ("FSU"). The financing was provided to a joint venture led by Up Campus Student Living ("Up Campus") and BLG Capital Advisors ("BLG").

Built in 2024, Nova Tallahassee is a four-story, highly amenitized student housing community comprising 124 units totaling 614 beds, located within walking distance of FSU's campus. The property features premium unit interiors and a robust amenity offering, including a resort-style pool and spa, rooftop lounge, fitness center, study lounges, a golf simulator, and secure parking.

Situated on the northern edge of campus, the property benefits from proximity to key academic buildings, retail and dining along Tennessee Street as well as strong underlying demand for off-campus housing driven by continued enrollment growth and limited on-campus supply at FSU.

"Nova Tallahassee represents the type of well-located, purpose-built student housing we seek to deliver near top universities," said Stephen Bus, Managing Partner at Up Campus Student Living. "This solution from Canyon provides us with an efficient refinancing opportunity while preserving flexibility as the property nears lease-up."

"Student housing continues to demonstrate resilient fundamentals, particularly in markets with enrollment growth," said Matt Tuthill, Senior Director at BLG. "This financing underscores continued investor appetite for high-quality assets supported by experienced sponsors."

The transaction represents Canyon's second student housing investment in the Tallahassee area, following its August 2024 joint venture with Portman, 908 Group, and PTM Partners to develop The Hall, serving Florida State University.

Canyon has been an active provider of debt and equity capital across the Southeast and nationally for more than two decades. In addition to its equity and preferred equity activity, the firm continues to expand its national bridge lending platform, providing flexible capital solutions across property types, including student housing, multifamily, industrial, and commercial assets. This transaction represents Canyon's seventh bridge financing deal in 2025, reflecting the firm's broader strategy to scale its bridge lending capabilities across key U.S. markets.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $29 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.9 billion of debt and equity capital across 274 transactions capitalizing approximately $33.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

About Up Campus Student Living

Up Campus is a vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator with experience spanning the development and operation of over 50,000 purpose-built beds across 40+ markets. With over 30 years of experience, we focus on creating vibrant, sustainable communities that enhance the student experience. Our "Pride of Ownership" philosophy ensures excellence throughout the development process, from site selection to management. Committed to sustainability, Up Campus Student Living integrates sustainable practices to reduce environmental impact and partners with top-tier AEC and finance firms to deliver projects that exceed financial and stakeholder expectations.

About BLG Capital Advisors

BLG Capital Advisors is a global private markets firm focused on small and middle market private equity investment in growth, buyout and real estate strategies, with a successful track record that spans more than two decades. BLG is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and collaborates with its single-family investor and affiliates in the development and deployment of a sizable and diverse institutional private markets' portfolio. For more information visit: https://www.blgcap.com/

