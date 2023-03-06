Canyon Partners Provides $14.8 Million Preferred Equity Investment for South Carolina Multifamily Development

The development marks Canyon's third investment in the greater Charlotte MSA in the last five months

INDIAN LAND, S.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate ("Canyon") announced today that it has provided a $14.8 million preferred equity investment in a joint venture with The Widewaters Group ("Widewaters") for the development of Parkstone at Indian Land ("Parkstone"), a Class-A, 266-unit, garden style residential community in Indian Land, S.C. Widewaters will lead development of the community, which is expected to begin occupying units in late 2023, with completion in mid-2024. The investment marks the second joint venture between Canyon and Widewaters, and Canyon's third investment in the greater Charlotte area in the last five months. Huntington National Bank provided the senior construction loan.

Indian Land, South Carolina is a rapidly growing suburb of the Charlotte MSA, located 15 miles south of Charlotte's central business district and five miles south of the Ballantyne submarket on the border of North Carolina. Indian Land, the northernmost community in Lancaster County, has benefitted from the growth of the greater Charlotte region. As Charlotte's growth trajectory has expanded to the south, Lancaster County has experienced outsized population growth of 31% from 2010 to 2021. Indian Land also benefits from proximity to three major suburban employment nodes, including Indian Land, which is home to Red Ventures headquarters, Ballantyne, and Fort Mill.

"As Charlotte continues its rapid growth trajectory, we anticipate continued strong demand for multifamily housing in the city's suburbs, including Indian Land," said Brian Long, Director of Development at The Widewaters Group. "Parkstone will provide well-located housing for residents seeking convenient access to nearby jobs, entertainment and retail options. We look forward to partnering with Canyon once again for this project."

Interior units at Parkstone will feature modern finishes and appliances, full size washer/dryers and balconies. The community will include an extensive amenity package, such as a dog park, pet spa, car wash, scenic pond area, 24/7 mailroom with package delivery lockers, 24/7 fitness center and resort style pool.

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC® ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with $24.0 billion in assets under management. Over the last ten years, Canyon has invested approximately $5.6 billion of debt and equity capital across over 200 transactions capitalizing approximately $17.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 31 years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com

Widewaters is a vertically integrated real estate organization with more than 50 years of experience in the development, construction, acquisition and management of retail, hospitality, residential and office/industrial properties across North America. The company has developed or acquired more than 13 million square feet of institutional quality real estate assets with a value in excess of $2 billion. Leveraging entrepreneurial instincts, capital and expertise, Widewaters continues to develop and acquire high-quality real estate across North America. Widewaters' corporate office is in Syracuse, N.Y, with additional operations in Charlotte, N.C. and Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information about the company, visit www.widewaters.com .

