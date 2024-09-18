Canyon Partners Expands Global Footprint with Senior Hire in EMEA

Ricard Janson Joins as Senior Vice President in EMEA Capital Formation Group focused on the Nordics and the Netherlands

Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $26 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, announced Ricard Janson has joined the firm as Senior Vice President in the EMEA Capital Formation group. This hire continues the meaningful expansion of Canyon's EMEA platform in recent years.

Mr. Janson will primarily focus on the Nordic and Dutch markets. He will report to James Anderson, who was appointed Head of EMEA Capital Formation in December 2023.

"The Nordic and Dutch markets are among the most sophisticated in Europe, with many institutions in the region overseeing well developed liquid and illiquid credit portfolios," said James Anderson, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Capital Formation. "Ricard's addition to the team will enable us to deepen our partnerships with our growing client base, and to meet their appetite for access to differentiated areas of public and private markets through innovative investment strategies."

Mr. Janson brings to his role more than 15 years of private markets and capital formation experience in the Nordic region and across Europe. Most recently, he established and led business development and investor relations in the Nordics and the Netherlands at CAPZA, a European private investment platform.

The EMEA Capital Formation group is based out of Canyon's London office along with Canyon's European investment team, which has deployed approximately $20 billion of capital over the last decade across Canyon's corporate and structured credit-oriented strategies.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, structured credit, and direct real estate lending and investing. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally.

For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

