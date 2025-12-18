Canyon Partners Real Estate Provides Senior Bridge Financing for Mixed-Use Community in Austin, TX

Investment underscores Canyon's growing presence in Austin and the expansion of its national bridge lending platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced that it has provided a senior bridge loan to support the refinancing and lease-up of a newly built, Class-A mixed-use project in Austin, Texas. The financing was provided to a joint venture led by Seamless Capital ("Seamless"). JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing for the transaction, which was led by the firm's Austin office, including Doug Opalka, Kyle Spencer, and Patrick McCord. The Bouldin & 1301 S. Lamar (the "Property") is situated along South Lamar Boulevard in the South Lamar submarket of Austin. The Property comprises two buildings:

The Bouldin, a 309-unit Class A multifamily community with 3,004 square feet of ground-floor retail. The building, which began initial occupancy earlier this year, offers high-end interiors and extensive lifestyle amenities, including two interior courtyards with swimming pools, indoor and outdoor social lounges, a fitness studio with pool views, a club area with bar and catering capabilities, and multiple lounge areas with fireplaces.

1301 S. Lamar, a 138,612-square-foot Class-A mixed-use commercial building completed in early 2025, anchored by a state-of-the-art, onsite Lifetime Fitness facility for both residential and commercial tenants.

Together, the two properties benefit from their location in Austin's South Lamar submarket, an area supported by significant population growth, diverse employment drivers, and strong long-term demand for high-quality multifamily and commercial space. South Lamar offers exceptional connectivity, a walkable mix of dining and retail attractions, and close proximity to major recreational destinations such as Lady Bird Lake, Barton Springs Pool, and Zilker Park, making it one of Austin's most desirable neighborhoods for residents and businesses alike.

"The Bouldin & 1301 S. Lamar represent rare, newly delivered Class-A assets in one of Austin's most supply-constrained and highly sought-after residential and commercial submarkets," said Joe Warnock, CEO and Founder, Seamless Capital. "We are pleased to partner with Canyon as we complete lease-up and final enhancements to this best-in-class mixed-use destination."

"Canyon was an exceptional partner throughout this financing, bringing certainty of execution and a thoughtful approach to this high-quality asset," said Doug Opalka, Senior Managing Director, JLL Capital Markets. "We look forward to future opportunities for continued partnership with Canyon in the Austin market and beyond."

Canyon has been an active provider of debt and equity capital across Texas for more than two decades and continues to invest in high-quality real estate projects in major markets throughout the United States. Since its inception, Canyon has capitalized ~$2.2 billion of total projects across all asset types in the state of Texas. This project marks Canyon's fifth investment in the Austin area over the past five years and follows its recent preferred equity investment in Aer, a Class-A multifamily project.

In addition to its equity and preferred equity activity, Canyon has been expanding its national bridge lending platform, providing flexible capital solutions to sponsors across property sectors including multifamily, student housing, industrial, and commercial. This transaction represents Canyon's sixth bridge financing deal in 2025, representing the firm's broader strategy to scale bridge lending capabilities across key U.S. markets.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with $29 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.9 billion of debt and equity capital across 274 transactions capitalizing approximately $33.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com .

About Seamless Capital

Seamless Capital was co-founded by Joe Warnock and Dustin Donnell in 2005. Seamless Capital and affiliates are closely held entities with investments in a range of asset classes including commercial real estate, energy, and venture investments.

Seamless has acquired multifamily, office, and single tenant properties throughout the Austin market since their inception. The Principals at Seamless have each been in the real estate industry for over 20 years and have acquired and divested over $1 billion across the Real Estate and Energy sectors.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL, a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

