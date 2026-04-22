Canyon Partners Real Estate Provides $123.8 Million Senior Loan for Class-A Miami Residential Community

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced that it has provided a $123.8 million senior loan to ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm and experienced multifamily owner-operator, for the development of a Class-A residential community in Miami, Florida.

Adela on the Park ("The Project") will comprise 337 residential units totaling approximately 282,611 rentable square feet, along with 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 522 parking spaces. Units will feature modern floor plans with luxury finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balconies. The property will offer a full amenity package, including a rooftop pool deck, clubroom, co-working spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The project represents the second phase of a larger residential development, following the successful delivery of Adela at MiMO Bay, a 236-unit adjacent community completed in 2020. The new phase will expand the existing footprint with additional units and enhanced amenities, further establishing a cohesive residential offering within the neighborhood.

Situated in Miami's Upper East Side neighborhood, the property benefits from a highly desirable residential submarket known for its proximity to key demand drivers, including the Miami Design District, Wynwood, and Downtown Miami. The area is also defined by its vibrant mix of dining, retail and cultural attractions, with convenient access to Miami Beach and Biscayne Bay waterfront amenities. The location further offers strong connectivity to major transportation hubs, enhancing its appeal for residents seeking both accessibility and lifestyle.

"This financing reflects our continued conviction in high-quality multifamily developments with quality partners in high-growth markets like Miami," said Jacob Feingold at Canyon Partners Real Estate. "Adela on the Park benefits from a compelling infill location, strong demographic tailwinds, and an experienced sponsor in ACRE, and we are pleased to provide a flexible capital solution to support its development."

"We are proud to partner with Canyon to deliver a best-in-class residential community in one of Miami's most sought-after neighborhoods," said Jesse Kehoe of ACRE. "We believe the property's exceptional location, thoughtful design, and comprehensive amenity offering will establish it as a premier asset in the market."

Canyon has been an active provider of debt and equity in Florida and continues to invest in real estate projects in primary and secondary markets across the United States. Since its inception, Canyon has capitalized ~$4.6 billion of total projects across all asset types in the state of Florida.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.8 billion of debt and equity capital across 274 transactions capitalizing approximately $33.9 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

About ACRE

Founded in 2011, ACRE is a vertically integrated real estate fund manager focused on U.S. residential housing strategies with both credit and equity capabilities. The firm has executed more than $8.0 billion in transactions across 200+ investments, establishing a proven track record across multiple market cycles, geographies and asset classes. ACRE manages approximately $5.5 billion across dedicated equity and credit vehicles that target multifamily and single-family rental housing, deploying capital through discretionary funds and specialized teams across direct lending, acquisitions, and development. The firm is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Miami, Atlanta, and Singapore.

Media Contacts:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

(310) 614 9208

ACRE

Sydney Schmerzler

[email protected]

(212) 540 5414

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC