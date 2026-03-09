Canyon Partners Real Estate and J.P. Morgan Provide $156 Million Loan for Class-A Industrial Property in Philadelphia

Loan underscores Canyon's continued focus on high-quality industrial assets across key U.S. markets

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced that it has jointly provided a $156 million loan with J.P. Morgan for the refinancing and lease-up of Bridge Point Philadelphia, a recently built, 2-building, Class-A industrial property located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, owned and operated by Bridge Industrial. The transaction was facilitated by CBRE Group, Inc. ("CBRE").

Delivered in 2024, Bridge Point Philadelphia comprises two buildings totaling 889,300 square feet. The property features modern specifications designed to meet the evolving needs of logistics and distribution users, including efficient rear-load and cross-dock configurations, excess trailer parking, and multi-tenant adaptability.

The property benefits from being in an infill location seven miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia, two miles from the Port of Philadelphia, and in proximity to the Philadelphia International Airport. Given Philadelphia's position among the top ten industrial markets in the U.S., the region is also home to a broad base of logistics, retail, and distribution operators, and has continued to experience steady growth in both population and job creation.

"We were pleased to work closely with Canyon, whose efforts were instrumental in efficiently completing this financing," said Steve Roth at CBRE. "Their collaborative approach ensured a smooth execution and a successful outcome for all parties involved."

Canyon has been an active provider of debt and equity capital nationally for more than two decades and continues to expand its national bridge lending platform, providing flexible capital solutions across property types, including multifamily, student housing, seniors housing, industrial, and other commercial assets.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with $29 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.8 billion of debt and equity capital across 274 transactions capitalizing $33.8 billion of real estate assets while focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

About Bridge Industrial

Bridge Industrial , is a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment that manager transforms complex real estate opportunities into irreplaceable industrial assets. Bridge Industrial acquires and develops sites where it can leverage its expertise in complex transactions, skilled site development, creative property solutions, and successful leasing. The firm seeks opportunities to acquire and develop Class A logistics real estate, in the supply-constrained core markets of Chicago, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and the UK. Since its inception in 2000, Bridge has successfully acquired and developed over 76 million square feet of logistics facilities.

