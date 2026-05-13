Canyon Partners Real Estate Provides a Senior Loan to Refinance Class-A Student Housing Community

Financing supports Canyon's continued student housing momentum, marking the firm's 3rd investment since second half of 2025

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced that it has provided a senior loan to a joint venture between Kayne Anderson Real Estate ("Kayne Anderson") and LV Collective for the refinancing of Rambler Atlanta ("the Property"), a Class-A student housing community in Atlanta, GA. TSB Capital Advisors arranged the refinancing.

Rambler Atlanta is a newly delivered, 19-story student housing community in Midtown Atlanta serving students at Georgia Tech. Built in 2025, the property includes 215 fully furnished residences totaling 798 beds, with thoughtfully designed interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, wall-mounted smart TVs, and in-unit washers and dryers. The community offers a curated mix of amenities, designed to support students' academic, social and wellness needs, including an integrated café, a pool and hot tub, fitness center, sauna, yoga room, coworking and study spaces, and resident lounges.

Located in close proximity to Georgia Tech's Technology Square, Rambler Atlanta benefits from immediate access to one of the university's most active academic and innovation hubs, as well as Midtown Atlanta's premier dining, retail, and entertainment corridor along Peachtree Street. The surrounding area continues to experience strong demand, driven by enrollment growth at Georgia Tech and a limited pipeline of new off-campus student housing supply.

"Rambler Atlanta represents a compelling opportunity to finance a high-quality, well-located asset in a market supported by strong university fundamentals and long-term demand for off-campus housing, and we believe the combination of quality, location, and strong sponsorship will support its continued stabilization," said Robin Potts, Chief Investment Officer of Canyon Partners Real Estate.

"We are pleased to partner with Canyon on this refinancing and bring in a lender with deep experience in student housing and transitional assets," said Jim Coffey at Kayne Anderson Real Estate. "The financing is structured to support the Property's ongoing lease-up and aligns well with our business plan at this stage. With strong early leasing momentum and a highly amenitized, well-located asset adjacent to Georgia Tech, we believe Rambler Atlanta is well positioned to continue capture strong demand in the Midtown submarket."

Canyon has been an active provider of debt and equity in the Southeast and continues to invest in real estate projects in primary and secondary markets across the United States. Since its inception, Canyon has capitalized ~$1.1 billion of total student housing projects.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.8 billion of debt and equity capital across 274 transactions capitalizing approximately $33.9 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing approximately $20 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, light industrial, and self-storage. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, a $40 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 41 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/. (As of January 2026)

About LV Collective

LV Collective is a vertically integrated real estate management, investment, and development platform focused on both multifamily and student housing throughout the country. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LV Collective has developed and acquired over $6 billion in assets across several US markets. For more information, visit lvcollective.com. For renderings, images and additional media assets, visit our gallery.

Media Contacts:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

(310) 614 9208

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC