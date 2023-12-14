Canyon Ranch Brings a World-Class Wellness Experience to Fort Worth

Leader in the lifestyle wellness movement unveils a new member-based club that will change the future of wellness

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch, a global pioneer and innovator in destination wellness, has brought its renowned expertise and experience to Fort Worth with the opening of its new Wellness Club. The Club features a spa, salon, fitness, performance, and expert services from Canyon Ranch's famous resorts, all within Fort Worth's newest luxury destination — ideally located in the Cultural District at 850 Van Cliburn Way and Camp Bowie Blvd., in the new Crescent Hotel complex.

The Wellness Club introduces many firsts for Fort Worth, including the area's only Vichy table, a unique multi-sensory experience spa amenity, and an all-new CR Vitality experience with the latest, cutting-edge tools and techniques for recovery, increased energy, and improved longevity. In addition, it will offer an incredible depth of programming, dozens of services, expert practitioners, and innovative technology like the Noraxon® Treadmill and Motion Capture system, VALD® ForceDecks, K5® Portable Metabolic analyzer, HydraFacial® treatments, and more. Members begin their Canyon Ranch journey with a signature five-part holistic wellness assessment, ensuring they're on the right path achieving their personal health goals.

"Canyon Ranch is the original thought-leader and market-maker in the lifestyle wellness movement," said Mark Rivers, CEO of Canyon Ranch. "We're incredibly proud to deliver the best of our resort and spa experiences to Fort Worth, where people can practice wellness every day right in their own backyard."

The purpose of the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club is to enable members to live longer and better. This is achieved by helping members understand, address, and adopt wellness practices while offering a fun and lively community that motivates and inspires long-term commitment.

"Our local members, along with guests of our connected Crescent Fort Worth Hotel, will enjoy the gold standard in a healthier life and lifestyle," said John Goff, principal owner of Canyon Ranch.

The Club is the first step in Canyon Ranch building its presence in Texas. A new resort location in the Hill Country of Austin has been announced to open in 2025 and future locations are being considered in the Lone Star State and beyond. This expansion is designed to provide greater access to the Canyon Ranch way of life for guests throughout the US.

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been a global leader in wellness guidance, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts who integrate services across a broad range of disciplines – including nutrition, sports & performance, spa, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that leads to true transformation long after their experience. The value of visiting Canyon Ranch goes well beyond the warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring destinations located in Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; Woodside, California, Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), the new Canyon Ranch Wellness Club in Ft. Worth, and a new destination resort and residential community that will open in the Austin area in 2025. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

