CANYON RANCH LAUNCHES CHAPTERS - THE WELLNESS BOOK FESTIVAL

TUCSON, Ariz., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch, a global leader in wellness experiences and expertise, introduces the inaugural Chapters – The Wellness Book Festival at its Tucson resort and spa August 8-12, 2024. The five-day event will welcome over 15 authors and podcasters with programming that includes roundtable discussions, fireside chats and interactive activities at the country's original health and wellness resort.

The lineup for the first Chapters festival includes: Melissa Urban (The New Whole30); Yumna Jawad (The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook); Dr. Sue Varma (Practical Optimism: The Art, Science and Practice of Exceptional Well Being); Nora McInerny (Bad Vibes Only And Other Things I Bring To The Table); Jesse Coomer (The Language of Breath); Martinus Evans (Slow AF Run Club); Corey Keyes (Languishing: How To Feel Alive Again in a World that Wears Us Down); and Bonnie Wan (The Life Brief Book). An additional session will be hosted by Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones radio show and host of the 4 Things podcast.

"Today's world of wellness is a vibrant and inclusive fusion of ideas, insights, information and intelligence, often driven by authors and thought leaders including those who will join us for Chapters," says Mark Rivers, Canyon Ranch's chief executive officer. "Canyon Ranch is the ideal location and platform to create an arena for dialogue, guidance and unique experiences fueled by this group of talented writers and their fans. We couldn't be more exhilarated to bring these titles to life in our world-class resort setting."

Melissa Urban, author of The Whole30 and the upcoming, The New Whole30 adds, "I am so excited to participate in Chapters and share my story with the Canyon Ranch community. This pioneering festival is the perfect venue to meet readers and to celebrate the voices who are changing, inspiring and improving lives every day."

Guests can stay from two to five days during the festival itself with more than 30 daily activities planned at the renowned wellness resort. Each day features unique author experiences that engage guests, including cooking demonstrations, special workouts, hikes and social events.

