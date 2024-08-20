Canyon Ranch Launches LONGEVITY8™: The Wellness Industry's Most Thorough and Thoughtful Program to Live Younger Longer

"LONGEVITY8 thoroughly and thoughtfully provides the road map for the entire journey to live younger longer." Post this

The four-day program enables Canyon Ranch guests to undergo 15 diagnostic tests and assesses more than 200 biomarkers including blood work, cancer screening and genetic testing. LONGEVITY8 also offers additional scientific evaluations at the resort's state-of-the-art medical center in Tucson. These evaluations include VO2 Max, DEXA Body composition and others to help extend not only lifespan, but also health span, the length of time that a person is healthy.

The inaugural LONGEVITY8 session debuts exclusively at Canyon Ranch's Tucson resort November 10-14, 2024. The investment is $20,000 per person or $36,000 per couple and involves a four-day, four-night all-inclusive stay that covers accommodations, meals, 30+ guest activities daily and all testing, educational sessions, consultations, and related health and wellbeing services. The next session will take place December 8-12, 2024, with an additional 10 programs running in 2025.

"LONGEVITY8 thoroughly and thoughtfully provides the road map for the entire journey to live younger longer and is strongly based on our focus on the totality of body, mind and spirit," said Canyon Ranch CEO, Mark Rivers. "Canyon Ranch is cutting through much of the noise in the longevity space that is not necessarily based on the complete science of healthy living. We know that longevity is the ultimate human endeavor and while tools and technology are critical, we know that expertise, human connection, and total perspective may be most important of to a life of health and happiness."

Included in LONGEVITY8 are 18 one-on-one consultations and six months of virtual follow-ups and appointments with Canyon Ranch's team of experts, including board-certified doctors, licensed practitioners, and professional service providers. LONGEVITY8 connects each guest directly with expert providers for physician consultations, spiritual wellness guidance, behavioral and emotional health support, diet and nutrition coaching, sports performance and science, sleep analysis, and more.

"Extending lifespan while improving health span has never been more important, particularly for Generation X as we age and begin to see our parents living longer but not necessarily healthier," said Rivers. "Only 20-40% of factors that determine lifespan are inherited genetically. This means 60-80% of these elements are trainable and adaptable based on lifestyle adjustments in mind, body and spirit, which is where the principals of LONGEVITY8 can make a direct impact."

Booking for LONGEVITY8 opens on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at canyonranch.com/longevity8. Guests can also inquire by phone: 866-494-9279

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. With resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts; a retreat in Woodside, California and North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), Canyon Ranch properties are annually ranked among the best in the world, noted for warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring settings. The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in 2026. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

