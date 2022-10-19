CANYON RANCH® PLANS FULL WELLNESS ECOSYSTEM INCLUDING RESORTS, CLUBS AND APP

The leader in wellness guidance expands to enable more people to live a well way of life

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch's purpose is to inspire people to achieve a well way of life. Today the company takes a significant step forward by announcing a comprehensive 'ecosystem' of experiences designed to support its guests with a lifetime of guidance. Founded as a resort-spa destination, Canyon Ranch now introduces urban-based clubs and a digital app as well as adding Austin, Texas as its newest resort location. The company has partnered with VICI Properties Inc. to secure up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country, with plans to begin construction in 2023 and open to guests in 2025.

Canyon Ranch's long-term commitment to its guests is a true point of differentiation. "First and foremost, we exist to help people live better, longer. Expanding access to our resorts with the Austin location is just one part of a broader Canyon Ranch strategy to engage with our guests on a lifetime journey of wellbeing," said Jeff Kuster, CEO of Canyon Ranch. "Guests will soon be able to begin or continue their wellness experience at our new Canyon Ranch Clubs and be supported by our digital app. The Canyon Ranch ecosystem will surround you with insights, skills and the motivation needed to achieve true transformation. By meeting our guests where they are, Canyon Ranch can seamlessly support them no matter how or where they want to engage with us."

For guests seeking an immersive, all-inclusive wellness destination stay, the new Austin resort will join the brand's well-known properties in Tucson, Arizona, Lenox, Massachusetts and Woodside, California. This will give more guests than ever opportunity to engage with Canyon Ranch's unique approach to wellbeing that goes well beyond short term, quick fixes.

Canyon Ranch resort guests begin their journey before their stay by consulting with a dedicated Wellness Guide and discussing their personal wellness intentions. Based on this, the Wellness Guide selects world-class experts, across a broad range of disciplines, who then become the guest's personal team of advisors throughout their stay. During their visit, guests follow a plan of services and experiences to learn and practice new behaviors while enjoying all the benefits of a premier retreat and spa.

Bringing this experience closer to home, the Canyon Ranch Club will offer members a local, personal team of wellness experts to help guide their everyday wellness practice. Exclusive member offerings will include access to state-of-the-art fitness and spa facilities, an ongoing social support system, frequent and consistent coaching, progress benchmarking, and more. The Club in Fort Worth, Texas will open in late 2023 followed by the Club in Houston, Texas in 2024.

Harnessing mobile technology, the Canyon Ranch App brings additional wellness insights and guidance to guests wherever they are at any time of day or night. The first release of the Canyon Ranch App is already available to guests at the Tucson resort in Arizona where it enables guests to manage their itinerary on property including exploring available services, classes, presentations, and activities. The App then lets them schedule their selections on their daily agenda as well as book dining reservations.

