Canyon Ranch Strengthens Its Leadership Team with the Appointment of Jeff Kuster to Chief Executive Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch®, North America's premier wellness lifestyle brand, today announced Jeff Kuster as CEO. Kuster's arrival ushers in a new era for the privately owned company, which was among the first to introduce an integrated approach to wellness 40 years ago, and remains committed to innovation and increasing its share of this $4.2 trillion industry.

Kuster joins Canyon Ranch with a track record of transformational leadership, brand building, and assembling winning teams that drive results. He also demonstrates a passion for consumers and markets, and a strong focus on internal culture and diversity. Kuster brings more than 30 years of global experience, from the Peace Corps in West Africa and Doctors Without Borders in Romania, to leadership positions with McKinsey & Company and executive roles with fashion and lifestyle brands based in Europe. Most recently, he served as the Group President of North America for Ralph Lauren Corporation.

"After conducting an extensive search process, I am thrilled with the selection of Jeff Kuster as our CEO," states John Goff, owner and Chairman of Canyon Ranch. "Jeff has a unique history managing large organizations along with brand expertise, and his thoughtful style is clearly influenced by his early experience working with humanitarian organizations. His background, coupled with our mission, makes him the right leader for Canyon Ranch. We look forward to working with Jeff as he brings his leadership and authenticity to our team."

Kuster adds, "I was first introduced to Canyon Ranch as a guest at the Life Enhancement Center in Tucson, and the unexpectedly profound and meaningful experience served as the catalyst for my interest in joining the company. I am drawn to iconic organizations that have the power to transform lives, and Canyon Ranch has a history of forging deep connections with those who engage with it. I am honored to partner with this amazing team and the brand's dedicated ownership to create the next chapter of evolution and growth."

With a B.A. from Beloit College, Kuster also earned both an M.B.A. and M.P.P. from The University of Chicago, and is fluent in French and Spanish. He begins his role on February 18 at the Canyon Ranch headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, and will spend extensive time across the brand's portfolio.

This announcement coincides with many recent and upcoming milestones for the group. In November 2019, Canyon Ranch expanded into new territory with its first retreat concept, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside, which opened in the hills above California's Silicon Valley. The flagship resort in Tucson has enjoyed a $30M capital investment to renovate and add guestrooms, with upgrades throughout the property. And at its Lenox, Massachusetts location, Canyon Ranch Living™ is close to sell-out following the debut of 19 luxury condominiums. The group is also reinventing its culinary program, beginning with its Las Vegas dining concept Truth & Tonic in The Venetian Resort® – now the first completely vegan restaurant on The Strip.

About Canyon Ranch

Canyon Ranch has been a trailblazer and an industry-leading proponent of the integrative wellness lifestyle since its founding in 1979, operating one of the most celebrated collections of life-enhancement properties, holistic living developments, and complementary brand extensions. Recently celebrating its 40th Anniversary, Canyon Ranch has imparted integrative expertise to millions of guests on land, at sea and in the air. With established destination resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts, the company's first foray into California introduces Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside, opened in November 2019. In addition, Canyon Ranch operates the largest day spa in North America at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada and Canyon Ranch At Sea onboard luxury cruise ships, including Cunard Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises. Canyon Ranch has also joined forces with the world's most awarded airline, Singapore Airlines™, to provide various wellness strategies and culinary offerings onboard North America's ultra-long range flights. Canyon Ranch is a 13-time winner of Travel + Leisure's Best Spa Award, an 11-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Best Destination Spa Award, and both resorts were named in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings.

