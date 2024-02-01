Canyon Star TV Announces Opening of First Round of Institutional Funding to Bring Family-Friendly Content to the Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming Industry

News provided by

Canyon Star TV

01 Feb, 2024, 12:03 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, 2023, Canyon Star TV officially announced the launch of its first round of institutional funding with a target close date of May 2024 after raising $800K from friends and family, and a successful year of organically acquiring content and users. Canyon Star plans to raise $2 million for its seed round of capital from strategic investors interested in shaping the future of the family-friendly streaming industry.

Over the past year, founder Joey Canyon, and co-founder, Kelly Kantz, focused on creating a business strategy that focuses on creating a platform that users of all ages can love and safely stream on their devices with no concerns about inappropriate content. At the same time, the revamped business strategy targets over $150 million in annual revenue by 2028, by combining original content creation, deals with advertisers and sponsors, ad-free subscriptions, and a shopping channel currently under development.

  • Canyon Star TV acquired over 900 family-friendly titles at no cost through deep relationships in the media and entertainment industry.

  • Canyon Star announced its first round of institutional capital, one year after launching its AVOD streaming platform in January 2023 and organically capturing more than 18,485 viewers.

  • Upon securing funding, Canyon Star plans to begin the production of five original titles, sign at least three content licensing contracts, and onboard 20K new viewers through marketing strategies during 2024.

"We have created a network that is for everyone. I am proud of the programming and welcome the opportunity to see it reach its full potential with the help of more investors that believe in our family-friendly programming and the joy of shows that make you happy and entertained," highlights president and co-founder Kelly Kantz, an executive with over 30 years in the media and entertainment industry.

Joey Canyon, founder and CEO, shares his vision for this capital raising initiative and its impact on the future of Canyon Star TV, "I believe that there are strategic investors out there that still believe in the morals and standards that Canyon Star TV lives by. Investors that understand our vision and would like to join us and make a significant contribution in keeping Canyon Star TV a safe haven for families everywhere."

In addition to its co-founders, the Canyon Star TV team includes industry veteran Carolyn Crawford as Senior Media Advisor and serial entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian Terri Schmidt as Senior VP of Canyon Star Shopping.

Funds for the $2 million round of seed capital will be used to accelerate growth to produce five original titles in 2024, marketing, improve the user interface, and license quality, wholesome, family-friendly programming.

To learn about participating in this round of capital, email [email protected]

About Canyon Star Television Network:

Canyon Star TV (CSTV) is a family-friendly television network led by Joey Canyon and Kelly Kantz. CSTV officially launched globally in early 2023 and offers the world wholesome family programming that celebrates traditional country and Americana music as well as a full spectrum of entertainment with unique and original content. Subscribers can use any streaming device to access a broad range of exclusive programming anytime, anywhere, including everything from popular movies and classic TV shows to shopping, travel, sports, lifestyle, food, and history programs to live performances by some of the best country music artists around. Canyon, Kantz, and the extended CSTV team bring together their love for all aspects of the entertainment industry while providing viewers with new, exciting, and enriching content for the whole family.

To explore potential content partnerships with Canyon Star TV, contact [email protected].

Media Contacts:
Jeremy Westby, [email protected], +1-833-537-2911, 800
Scott Sexton, [email protected], +1-833-537-2911, 802

SOURCE Canyon Star TV

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.