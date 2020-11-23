CAOC Honors Mary Alexander with Presidential Award of Merit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping an amazing year where she was honored regularly and obtained multiple seven- and eight-figure settlements, Mary Alexander was honored by the Consumer Attorneys Of California with the Presidential Award of Merit.

The award was presented during the CAOC annual conference on November 18, 2020.

A past-president of CAOC, Ms. Alexander's legendary service includes helping promote female leadership on various committees, obtaining significant results in highly complex cases and lobbying on behalf of important consumer-related issues.

"Mary Alexander is a great example of a true legal superstar," said CAOC President Micha Star Liberty. "She established herself at a time when there were few female trial attorneys and blazed a trail that many of us have followed."

About Mary Alexander & Associates

