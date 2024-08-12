Mary Alexander & Associates Files Personal Injury Lawsuit Against The Derby Room & Allied Universal Security

POMONA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomona personal injury attorney Mary Alexander filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court after her client was repeatedly stabbed at The Derby Room in Pomona, CA.

According to the complaint, in June of 2023, Matthew Villegas was attending a music event, "YND" or "Yer Not Down," at The Derby Room. Allied Universal Security Services was hired to handle security for the event, and among the security company's responsibilities was screening invitees for deadly weaponry.

Unfortunately, while standing online for the restroom during the event, Matthew was violently attacked from behind and stabbed with a knife. Matthew was stabbed multiple times on his face, neck, and torso without any provocation or warning.

As a result of this stabbing, Matthew suffered:

Extensive Lacerations to his abdomen

A severed Liver

A puncture to his heart

A cut to his large intestine

Multiple cuts to his neck and chin

Other life-threatening injuries.

He was immediately transported to a hospital and lost nearly a gallon of blood. He was in a coma in the ICU and has snice undergone 14 surgeries to treat his various injuries. His medical treatment is ongoing.

"The Derby Room hired Allied Universal Security to protect their patrons, but Allied allowed a violent, knife-wielding person to repeatedly stab my client. They put his life at extreme risk and damaged his long-term health. They merely provided the illusion of safety with no metal detectors used," said attorney Mary Alexander.

The Derby Room is a bar & grill in Pomona that also has off-track betting services. Time Magazine called Allied Universal Security Services the biggest security firm in the world, and on their website, they boast operations in 100 countries with 770,000 employees.

The lawsuit filed by Mary Alexander & Associates alleges negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring and more.

The case is Matthew Villegas v. The Derby Room, Allied Universal Security Services, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV19795.

