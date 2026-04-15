Capacity Expands into Europe Through Strategic Partnership with Widem, Enabling In-Region Fulfillment Across the EU

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LLC, a leading fulfillment and logistics provider for high-growth consumer brands, today announced its expansion into the European Union (EU) through a strategic partnership with Widem Logistics, a Europe-based integrated logistics supplier. The partnership enables Capacity to offer in-region fulfillment services across the EU, supporting clients as they scale international e-commerce and retail operations.

Widem Logistics is an international fulfillment and logistics provider specializing in end-to-end supply chain solutions across Europe. With operations spanning multiple countries, Widem delivers seamless services including e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, international transport, and customs clearance.

Capacity's expansion comes at a time when fast-growing beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands are increasingly operating as global omnichannel brands by selling through direct-to-consumer channels, major retail partners, and regional marketplaces. As these brands expand internationally, many face challenges including cross-border shipping costs, customs delays, complex VAT and regulatory requirements, and limited ability to support EU-based retail distribution.

Through its partnership with Widem, Capacity now enables customers to position inventory within the EU, allowing for faster, more cost-effective fulfillment across key markets including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. In addition, Widem can provide fiscal representation in Belgium for all EU countries and can handle all your customs clearance procedures.

"This expansion represents a critical step in our strategy to support customers as they grow globally," said Jeff Kaiden, Chief Executive Officer at Capacity. "By extending our fulfillment network into Europe, we're enabling brands to operate more efficiently, meet retailer requirements, and deliver a better experience to consumers."

Unlike traditional cross-border shipping models, Capacity's approach focuses on true in-region fulfillment. By holding inventory within the EU, brands can ship domestically across the single market—reducing transit times, minimizing customs friction, and lowering shipping costs. Through Widem, Capacity customers gain access to a full suite of services, including e-commerce and B2B retail fulfillment, packing and returns management, and inventory storage.

"Our partnership with Capacity is designed to remove the complexity of entering the European market and provide a truly integrated model that supports global expansion," said Marc Clément, Fulfilment Director at Widem. "By combining Capacity's deep expertise in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands with our European infrastructure, we're enabling businesses to operate more efficiently, meet regional requirements, and deliver a consistently high level of service to customers."

The partnership marks the foundation of a broader global expansion strategy as customer demand for international fulfillment continues to grow.

About Capacity

Capacity LLC is a third-party logistics provider specializing in fulfillment for beauty, wellness, and fragrance brands. Founded in 1999, the privately owned company operates facilities in New Jersey, California, and Indiana, with European fulfillment support through partners in Belgium. Capacity combines operational expertise with modern technology to help brands scale fulfillment across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

About Widem Logistics

Widem Logistics is an international fulfillment and logistics provider specializing in end-to-end supply chain solutions across Europe. With operations spanning multiple countries, Widem delivers seamless services including e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, international transport, and customs clearance.

Media Contact:

Angelic Venegas

Interdependence

[email protected]

SOURCE Capacity