NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LLC, a leading fulfillment and logistics provider for high-growth consumer brands, today announced that Shatabdi Sharma has joined the company as Chief Information Officer, where she will lead the company's global technology strategy and oversee engineering teams in the United States and India.

Capacity Names Shatabdi Sharma Chief Information Officer

Sharma joins Capacity at a time when logistics providers are investing heavily in technology, data, and automation to support increasingly complex retail and e-commerce distribution. Her appointment reflects Capacity's continued investment in the systems and infrastructure that power its fulfillment operations.

In this role, Sharma will focus on strengthening Capacity's technology infrastructure, advancing data and analytics capabilities, and ensuring its systems continue to scale.

Sharma joins Capacity with more than two decades of experience leading enterprise technology transformation across retail, consumer goods, and global supply chain organizations. At PVH Corp, the global apparel company behind brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, she most recently served as Brand Technology Leader for Calvin Klein, where she led the simplification and modernization of the brand's end-to-end value chain, spanning product design, development, and planning through to delivery across a distributed global supply chain. In this role, she worked closely with retail partners including Macy's, Nordstrom, and Zalando, bringing a strong B2B and customer-facing perspective to technology strategy. She previously served as Vice President of Global Application Services and Director of Global Ecommerce, where she led enterprise platforms supporting e-commerce, supply chain operations, and global business systems.

Her earlier career includes technology leadership roles at Hitachi Consulting, Canon, Wegmans, and Home Depot, where she helped organizations modernize ERP, warehouse management, order management, and integration systems across complex international operations.

"Capacity has built a strong foundation of operational expertise and institutional knowledge in fulfillment," said Sharma. "My focus is on building the technology strategy that amplifies that strength by bringing together data, modern cloud infrastructure, and intelligent systems that allow us to scale while continuing to deliver transparency and efficiency for our partners."

As CIO, Sharma will prioritize initiatives that unify data across systems, strengthen analytics capabilities, and expand the company's use of emerging technologies such as AI-driven automation. Her roadmap also includes continued investment in security, governance, and workforce upskilling to ensure the company's technology teams are equipped to support the next phase of growth.

"Shatabdi brings a rare combination of enterprise technology leadership and hands-on supply chain experience," said Jeff Kaiden, Chief Executive Officer at Capacity. "Her perspective helps ensure our technology strategy continues to support the operational realities of fulfillment while positioning Capacity for the next generation of data-driven logistics."

Sharma emphasized that responsible technology adoption will remain central to Capacity's approach.

"AI and automation present tremendous opportunities, but they must be implemented thoughtfully," Sharma said. "At Capacity, we are focused on using technology to empower our teams and deliver better insights for our clients while maintaining strong governance and security practices."

Beyond her technical leadership, Sharma is an active advocate for mentorship and diversity in technology. She is involved with Extraordinary Women in Tech (EWiT) and has received multiple industry recognitions, including the 2025 Top 20 Women We Admire Award and the ISG Women in Digital Silver Luminary Award.

About Capacity

Capacity LLC is a third-party logistics provider specializing in fulfillment for beauty, wellness, and fragrance brands. Founded in 1999, the privately owned company operates facilities in New Jersey, California, and Indiana, with European fulfillment support through partners in Belgium. Capacity combines operational expertise with modern technology to help brands scale fulfillment across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

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SOURCE Capacity