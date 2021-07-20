Capacity Unveils AI-powered Support Automation Platform

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity , an AI-powered support automation platform, today announces its expansion into the support automation space with a unified AI platform that empowers teams to do their best work under one tech stack.

Teams today are overwhelmed by questions and repetitive tasks. In fact, a study found that employees are only productive 60% of the time spent in the workspace. Capacity provides everything employees need to automate support and business processes within one cohesive solution. Capacity's no-code/low-code platform, accessible through conversational AI , enables graceful human handoffs and intuitive task management via a powerful workflow automation suite, robust developer platform, and flexible database that can be deployed anywhere.

"Capacity was founded with a simple mission: help teams do their best work. We spend half of our waking hours at work, yet most of our time is wasted looking for information we should already have," said Capacity's CEO, David Karnadish. "With Capacity's support automation platform, teams can work more efficiently knowing the information they need is readily available whenever they need it. By ensuring a company's intelligence, apps, documents, and knowledge are easily accessible in one platform instead of scattered across multiple point solutions, we're fulfilling our mission by bringing meaningful improvements to the employee and customer experience.

Capacity's harmonious AI-powered platform empowers teams everywhere to:

more than 90% of FAQs with an all-in-one helpdesk and reduce the tickets in the support team's queue. Automate monotonous processes and tasks with low-code workflows to increase productivity in cross–functional teams.

monotonous processes and tasks with low-code workflows to increase productivity in cross–functional teams. Build solutions to empower employees with access to information via a user-friendly knowledge base, suite of app integrations, and conversational interface.

"The objective of support automation is to decrease the requirement for human interaction in terms of responding to repetitive consumer inquiries or managing routine business operations," said Michael Hunigan, VP of Product at Capacity. "By utilizing Capacity, teams are empowered to focus on human-centric tasks that require higher level thinking."



"Instead of our team spending 80% of their time responding to frequently asked questions, they can now spend that 80% or even 100% on the areas that are hard in our business," said Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer and Partner at PRMG. "The one asset you can't get back is time, but you can use it more efficiently with Capacity."

About Capacity

Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that connects your entire tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and build solutions to any business challenge. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator. More information can be found at Capacity's website or on Twitter at @CapacityAI.

