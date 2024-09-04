Cape Electrical Supply Announces Acquisition of Power Supply Company, LLC

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Electrical Supply, a subsidiary of Graybar, announced that it has acquired Power Supply Company, LLC.

Founded in 1999, Power Supply Company is an electric utility distributor based in Chattanooga, Tenn. The company serves customers in Tennessee, as well as in portions of Georgia and Alabama. Moving forward, it will operate as a division of Cape Electrical Supply, with the same employees and suppliers.

"We are excited to welcome the Power Supply team to Cape Electric," said Bryant Summers, President of Cape Electrical Supply. "This acquisition broadens our reach, elevates our service capabilities, and creates new growth opportunities for both organizations. We look forward to combining our strengths to serve our customers and achieve long-term success together."

Cape Electrical Supply is wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America. In business since 1953, Cape Electrical Supply serves several markets, including utility, commercial construction, industrial, voice/data/video and residential. It operates locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Media Contact:

Kyle Fitzgerald

[email protected]

573-334-7786

SOURCE Graybar