Graybar Announces Leadership Changes

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced the following leadership changes that will take effect in early 2026:

will be promoted to Vice President - Investment and Inventory Management on January 1, 2026. He currently serves as Director Inventory Management and Optimization. W. Russell Wood will be promoted to Vice President - Category Management on January 1, 2026. He currently serves as Director Business Development.

"Dennis DeSousa and Ellen Rebne have set a remarkable example of commitment and leadership, and we thank them for their outstanding contributions," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Looking forward, strong leadership will continue to drive our long-term growth and transformation. I'm proud to congratulate our newly promoted leaders and am confident they will help power our success for years to come."

