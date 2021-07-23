Cape Fear Solar Systems Recognized As Top Solar Contractor

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year in a row, Cape Fear Solar Systems is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Not only was Cape Fear Solar recognized, making the top 50 residential rooftop contractors in the nation but ranked number one in Southeastern North Carolina.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets, and states.

"Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it."

"We are honored to be the go-to solar contractor for home and business owners in Southeastern, North Carolina," said Cassandra Barba, sales and marketing manager for Cape Fear Solar Systems. "We have seen tremendous growth in the residential and commercial markets and are grateful our customers have aided our reputation of being the best solar company—most of our business is from referrals," concluded Barba.

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently constructing their future headquarters in downtown Wilmington. The new location is expected to be completed in February 2022 and will bring more jobs to the Cape Fear region as well as increase the company's installation capacity. "We choose to remain local because it allows us to provide our customers with better service—which adds to our reputation of being the best solar company. We see a lot of out-of-town solar contractors coming into the area that refuse to repair systems they installed," explains Robert Parker, senior project manager for Cape Fear Solar Systems, who went on to say, "Since we remain local, we are always able to service our systems. Our solar installations come standard with a 25-year warranty, and we employ all in-house staff, highly trained in their respective fields."

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC

Cape Fear Solar Systems has been empowering home and business owners with energy independence since 2007. The company has been recognized for their achievements by the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina along with many other community-based agencies and was most recently selected as the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce's winner as part of the 2021 Coastal Entrepreneurship Awards. Cape Fear Solar designs and installs solar and battery solutions for Southeastern, North Carolina including Wilmington, Raleigh, and surrounding areas. Their staff consists of highly trained individuals, many of which are NABCEP certified. The company provides the highest quality of craftsmanship, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Brands installed by Cape Fear Solar include LG, SunPower, Tesla, Generac, Enphase, ChargePoint and more.

