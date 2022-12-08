Cape Resorts Moves 5 Properties to Tripleseat Platform, Citing Its Easy-to-Use System as a Driver for Change

Leading sales and catering software welcomes 5 boutique hotels, cottages, and restaurants.

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Cape Resorts , adding a diverse portfolio of properties in Cape May, N.J., and Long Island's East End to its platform.

Cape Resorts launched over 30 years ago with the goal of giving people a destination to visit with authentic charm and the comforts and amenities of today. Each property, often historic facilities, offers a unique lodging experience supplemented by dynamic restaurants, bars, lounges, successful retail, wellness outlets, and family-friendly activities and programming.

"We've been looking for a system that offers simplicity and ease of use, which we believe we've found with Tripleseat," said Jeanni Seetoo, EVP of Revenue Management for Cape Resorts.

Key Tripleseat Hotels features that impressed the Cape Resorts team include:

Simplifying the group booking process

Improving operational efficiency and team communications

Tracking sales, insights, and growth

With roots in hospitality, the platform was built to be a unified, easy-to-use platform with an inherent focus on the user and customer experience.

"We are thrilled that Cape Resorts has decided to make the change to utilize Tripleseat as their event and group bookings software. The variety of properties they manage will be a great fit for our platform. We look forward to growing our relationship as they continue to expand," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing your workload. Tripleseat's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for today's modern hotel. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/ .

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat