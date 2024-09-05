Capecitabine Market to Reach $0.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Capecitabine market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for effective chemotherapy treatments, particularly in colorectal and breast cancer. Key factors driving the market include rising cancer prevalence, expanding use of Capecitabine in combination therapies, and advancements in drug formulations.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Capecitabine Market by Indication (Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Others), Drug Type (Branded and Generic), and End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the capecitabine market was valued at $0.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $0.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global capecitabine market is experiencing growth due to surge in prevalence of cancer. Cancer, a complex and multifaceted disease, has seen a notable increase in incidence rates across various demographics and geographic regions in recent years. According to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, it was reported that each year, about 150, 000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Factors such as aging population, lifestyle changes, environmental pollution, and genetic predispositions contribute to this rise.

Capecitabine, a cornerstone in the treatment of several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and gastric cancers, has gained prominence due to its efficacy, tolerability, and convenient oral administration. Its mechanism of action, which involves conversion to 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) within the body, allows for targeted cytotoxicity against rapidly dividing cancer cells while minimizing systemic toxicity. Moreover, its versatility in combination therapies enhances its utility in diverse clinical settings. Thus, rise in prevalence of cancer, surge in geriatric population, and versatility of capecitabine in combination therapies are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Segment Highlights

The capecitabine market is segmented into indication, drug type, end user, and region. By indication, the market is divided into lim colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. On the basis of drug type, it is segregated into branded and generic. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, and others. By indication, the breast cancer segment was the major shareholder in 2023 due to rise in prevalence of breast cancer globally and high adoption of the capecitabine for treatment of metastatic breast cancer. On the basis drug type, the branded segment dominated the market, in terms of share, in 2023.

This is attributed to the fact that the branded drugs have higher selling price than the generic and branded drugs have high prescription rate as compared to generic drug. Depending on end user, the hospitals segment acquired the major share in 2023, due to alarming increase in hospital admissions for cancer treatment. For instance, according to 2023 article by BioMed Central, admission rates for patients with cancer in the emergency department are higher than for the general population, ranging from 58% to 62% for cancer patients only, being 16.3% for general population. Furthermore, the availability of advanced tools and equipment ensures better patient outcome.

Regional Outlook

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, robust healthcare systems, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and higher prevalence of cancer contribute to growth of capecitabine market. In emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa, the capecitabine market is characterized by a combination of increasing cancer incidence rates, improving access to healthcare, and a growing emphasis on oncology treatments. As healthcare infrastructure expands and disposable incomes rise, more patients gain access to cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment, thereby boosting the demand for capecitabine and other chemotherapy options.

Industry Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global capecitabine market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In December 2022 , Shilpa Medicare Ltd. announced the launch of the capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet with novel technology of faster dispersion within 90 seconds. The product is backed by required scientific proof and comparative bioequivalence studies and is approved by CDSCO. The product is used for treatment of colorectal and metastatic breast cancer.

