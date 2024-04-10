Capella Space Joins Space ISAC as Founding Member

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp., an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications, announced it has joined the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) as a founding member. A pioneer in Earth observation, Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. Capella Space is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering high-quality, high resolution SAR imagery through a fully-automated ordering and delivery platform. Capella Space provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defense and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. With market-leading SAR satellites and unparalleled data infrastructure, Capella Space delivers reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world while also improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth.

At Space Symposium, Capella Space will be demonstrating how their sensors can be used to detect space and ground environment anomalies and subsequently share with other members of the Space ISAC. The objective of this demonstration is to show how Capella Space's advanced space infrastructure can be leveraged to quickly identify threats and disseminate that knowledge to other low Earth orbit satellite operators to better protect US space assets from environmental and hostile interference.

According to Erin Miller, Space ISAC's Executive Director, "Capella Space joining the Founding Board brings the global space industry access to capabilities from a leading SAR technology company that is doing monitoring and reporting of cyber and space infrastructure threats – that's not something most people usually think SAR offers." This new founding membership underscores our unwavering commitment to increasing our collective defense of commercial and international space systems and demonstrates Capella Space's desire to lead the commercial LEO owner operators to normalize sharing of threat information in the Space ISAC.

"We're honored to lend our unique satellite technology and radar capabilities to enhance the Space ISAC's threat detection scenarios," said Frank Backes, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Space. "We're committed to joining forces with other industry leaders in helping to protect valuable US space assets."

Capella Space's Founding Membership will allow the Space ISAC to leverage advanced tools, capabilities, and features that align seamlessly with the mission of the ISAC. The advent of commercial space has created a wealth of information from a new generation of low Earth Orbit satellites. Capella Space is the first U.S. company to bring that data back to Earth to help humanity obtain a clear and accurate picture of the planet with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).

Looking ahead, Space ISAC and Capella Space are eager to leverage this collaborative opportunity. Together, the two will drive innovation, address key challenges, foster growth, and protect humanity. This milestone will serve as a catalyst to harness the mission of Capella Space and fuel further progress in the Space ISAC community.

BACKGROUND

Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) is a 501(c)(6) organization that serves as the all-threats security information source for the public and private space sector. Founded in 2019, Space ISAC became an official member of the National Council of ISACs in 2020. The Space ISAC Watch Center achieved initial operational capability in March 2023.

Space ISAC is located at the Kevin W O'Neil Cybersecurity Research and Education Building at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The Space ISAC serves to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry to enhance our ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; to disseminate timely and actionable information among member entities; and to serve as the primary communications channel for the sector with respect to this information. After opening the Watch Center in 2023, member services include support for response, mitigation, and resilience initiatives, while breaking down communication silos of public-private information sharing.

Space ISAC founding members include: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, MITRE, SES, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Purdue University, the Space Dynamics Laboratory, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, The Aerospace Corporation, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Microsoft, L3Harris, Deloitte and Capella Space.

