Capella Space, Space ISAC Kick Off Leo Owner Operators Affinity Group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp. and Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) are pleased to announce a successful kick off of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Owner Operators Affinity Group, an Affinity Group for Commercial Owner Operators to better understand threat and security concerns. Space ISAC Affinity Groups represent a market sector, and our vision is to bring together Commercial Owner Operators across the phenomenologies (radar, optical, communications, etc.) on how to design, understand, and report security threats. This event marked a significant milestone in enhancing security collaboration within the space industry.

At the kick off event, government and industry leaders from FBI, DHS, US Space Force, Capella Space, and Viasat gathered to emphasize the critical importance of LEO Owner Operators sharing threat intelligence within the Space ISAC. This effort aims to address evolving security challenges and promote a more resilient space environment.

The kick off event was an outstanding success, with attendees engaging in insightful discussions, networking, and sharing best practices. Government and industry leaders highlighted the value of collaborative threat intelligence sharing and the positive impact it can have on the entire space ecosystem.

According to Frank Backes, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Space, "We are honored to co-chair the LEO Owner Operators Affinity Group to help facilitate collaboration with other leading Commercial Owner Operators in the field. Capella Space's expertise in low Earth orbit signals intelligence will bring unique value in better understanding threats to space infrastructure."

Participating organizations in the LEO Owner Operators Affinity Group include commercial space companies that maintain membership in good standing with Space ISAC and operate space assets in LEO. The mission of this Affinity Group is to provide a forum for sharing security architecture, detection methods, and paths to identify threats and security concerns among commercial LEO Owner Operators. Through this effort, members will gain valuable insights and strategies to enhance their security posture in the dynamic space environment.

BACKGROUND

Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) is a 501(c)(6) organization that serves as the all-threats security information source for the public and private space sector. Founded in 2019, Space ISAC became an official member of the National Council of ISACs in 2020. The Space ISAC Watch Center achieved initial operational capability in March 2023.

Space ISAC is located at the Kevin W O'Neil Cybersecurity Research and Education Building at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The Space ISAC serves to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry to enhance our ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; to disseminate timely and actionable information among member entities; and to serve as the primary communications channel for the sector with respect to this information. After opening the Watch Center in 2023, member services include support for response, mitigation, and resilience initiatives, while breaking down communication silos of public-private information sharing.

Space ISAC founding members include: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, MITRE, SES, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Purdue University, the Space Dynamics Laboratory, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, The Aerospace Corporation, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Microsoft, L3Harris, Deloitte and Capella Space.

