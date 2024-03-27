Capillary Electrophoresis Market size to grow by USD 295.55 million from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The capillary electrophoresis market is projected to experience steady growth between 2023 and 2027. The market is expected to witness an increase of USD 295.55 million during this period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is attributed to various factors including rising R&D expenditure, increased utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and the surge in chronic conditions prevalence.

Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market 2023-2027

Market Dynamics:

The report highlights the significant drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the capillary electrophoresis market. Notably, the increasing R&D expenditure emerges as a key driver propelling market growth. Companies like Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fischer Scientific are actively investing in research and development to introduce innovative products and upgrade existing ones. This trend is anticipated to foster market expansion by bringing forth novel applications and advanced products.

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 295.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Emerging Trends:

An emerging trend in the market is the outsourcing of research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and research institutes. This strategic move enables companies to save time, reduce costs, and enhance focus on core business aspects. Additionally, outsourcing facilitates access to advanced equipment and specialized expertise, contributing to efficient research outcomes.

Key Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of instruments. Capillary electrophoresis systems are generally expensive, with additional costs incurred for customization and consumables. Such factors contribute to the overall cost of ownership, posing a challenge to market expansion.

Market Landscape and Key Players:

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the capillary electrophoresis market, highlighting key players including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. Companies are adopting various strategies such as strategic alliances, mergers, and product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Fastest-Growing Segments:

The capillary zone electrophoresis segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This method, utilized for the determination of various compounds, demonstrates a gradual increase in market share, driven by its diverse applications.

Key Regions:

North America is anticipated to be a key contributor to market growth, with a projected 35% contribution during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of advanced techniques by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with research grants, are expected to drive market expansion in the region.

Conclusion:

The capillary electrophoresis market presents promising growth opportunities driven by increasing R&D expenditure, outsourcing trends, and advancements in technology. However, challenges such as high instrument costs need to be addressed for sustained market expansion. With strategic initiatives and innovations, key players are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, shaping the future landscape of the capillary electrophoresis market.

Analyst Review

In recent years, the Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) market has experienced significant growth, propelled by advancements in analytical techniques and the rising demand for personalized medicine. This innovative technology has transformed the landscape of proteomic and genomic research, diagnosis of diseases, and quality control of drugs.

Revenue in the global electrophoresis market has been bolstered by research studies and industry trend analyses, which indicate a substantial increase in the adoption of capillary electrophoresis systems. Pricing and patent analyses underscore the competitive dynamics within the market, while conference materials and webinars serve as platforms for sharing insights among key stakeholders, including clinical labs, forensic labs, and research institutions.

Personalized medicine demand has emerged as a key driver, prompting industry-academia research collaborations such as the Israel Precision Medicine Partnership and initiatives like the 4baseCare project in India. These collaborations aim to enhance procedural efficiency and analytical knowledge in the field of capillary electrophoresis, addressing challenges such as manual handling, dexterity, and protocol adherence.

CE's superiority in resolving DNA fragments and its ability to mitigate voltage fluctuations have positioned it as a preferred choice in electrophoresis applications. The utilization of specialized buffer solutions ensures optimal separation and detection, addressing safety concerns associated with traditional gel-based methods.

The CE market ecosystem encompasses a range of stakeholders, including gel documentation systems providers like AES (Analytical Electrophoresis Solutions) and industry giants like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences. These companies offer cutting-edge electrophoresis systems, such as the Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer, catering to the diverse needs of academic institutions, hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology firms.

North America holds a prominent share in the CE market, attributed to robust government initiatives in cancer research, public-private partnerships, and the presence of leading players like Cytiva. The region serves as a hub for innovation in gene editing, infectious disease diagnostics, and the development of next-generation electrophoresis technologies.

As the demand for precision medicine continues to soar, the capillary electrophoresis market is poised for sustained growth. With ongoing advancements in software integration, procedural automation, and data analysis, CE remains at the forefront of driving transformative changes in healthcare and life sciences.

Market Overview

The global Capillary Electrophoresis Market is witnessing robust revenue growth, as indicated by recent research studies. Industry trend analysis reveals a rising demand for this technology, fueled by its versatility and accuracy. Pricing analysis suggests competitive yet profitable market dynamics. Patent analysis highlights ongoing innovation, driving market expansion. Conference and webinar materials emphasize the technology's pivotal role in modern analytical chemistry. Key stakeholders include leading manufacturers, research institutions, and regulatory bodies. Understanding buying behavior is crucial for market success. Capillary Electrophoresis finds extensive applications in clinical labs, forensic labs, and research labs, underscoring its broad utility. Addressing safety concerns remains paramount for market sustainability and continued growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

