Capital Advantage, Inc. Offers Tailored Financial Services for Kaiser Permanente® and TPMG Employees

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Advantage, Inc., a trusted name in wealth management, is proud to highlight its specialized services designed to meet the unique financial needs of Kaiser Permanente® and The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) employees.

At Capital Advantage, we understand the complexities of Kaiser Permanente® and TPMG benefit plans. Our team is dedicated to helping healthcare professionals navigate their robust and often intricate benefit options. With over 30 years of expertise and a deep understanding of Kaiser's offerings, we craft personalized financial plans to help maximize the value of our clients' benefits.

"We recognize the unique challenges and opportunities that healthcare professionals face in managing their financial lives," says Ian Castille, CFP®, Principal and Senior Financial Advisor at Capital Advantage, Inc.

Donna Zinman, CRPC®, Principal and Senior Advisor, adds, "Our goal is to educate our clients about their attractive benefit options and help them make the most of these opportunities."

Key services for Kaiser Permanente® and TPMG employees include customized portfolio strategies and personalized guidance on retirement savings plans, identification of ideal pension options and annual open-enrollment benefit selections, advice on traditional vs. Roth 401(k) options, advanced tax-saving strategies (such as mega-backdoor Roth contributions), and simplification of retirement planning by working directly with Kaiser/TPMG's benefits department. These services are designed to provide Kaiser/TPMG employees with peace of mind, confidence, and financial empowerment as they navigate their retirement and benefits planning.

About Capital Advantage, Inc.

Capital Advantage is a trusted, independently owned wealth management firm with over 40 years of experience helping individuals and families to achieve their financial goals. As a 100% fee-only fiduciary, Capital Advantage strives to provide financial peace of mind to each and every client, delivering large institution expertise with the personalized care and attention of a boutique firm. Our experienced advisors work closely with pre-retirees and retirees, women navigating unique financial journeys, and Kaiser Permanente® and The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) employees to create strategies that provide clarity, confidence, and long-term success.

For more information on Capital Advantage's services visit: Kaiser/TPMG Employees - Capital Advantage, Inc. or call (925) 299-1500 to contact one of our advisors for a no-cost initial consultation.

Disclaimer: Capital Advantage, Inc. is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Kaiser Permanente® or TPMG (The Permanente Medical Group)

Limitations: No amount of experience, recognition, or past success, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Capital Advantage is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Please see Important Disclosure.

