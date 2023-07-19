Capital Alignment Partners Closes New Platform Investment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alignment Partners ("CAP Funds" or "CAP") is pleased to announce the closing of a new platform investment in Highway Partners Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company"). CAP partnered with the management of Highway Signing Inc. ("HSI") and 1819 Partners, a private investment firm based in Memphis, TN, to form the platform company.

Founded in 2007 and based in Omaha, NE, HSI is a leading provider of traffic control and pavement markings solutions in the Midwest. The Company has completed thousands of projects safely and effectively for the public and private sectors.

"HSI has experienced significant growth since 2007, and we are thrilled to continue expanding through our partnership with CAP and 1819 Partners," said Matt Fatka, Owner and CEO of HSI. In this new venture, Fatka will assume the role of CEO of HPI, while Shelly Jochim, a highly experienced industry executive, will step into the position of COO.

Lee Ballew, Managing Director at CAP Funds, expressed, "As we witness the increasing demand for effective traffic control solutions across the Midwest, we are excited to form HPI and provide our support to the management team in their continued strategic growth and expansion. The road and highway safety services market continues to experience strong momentum, and the 2021 Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act has further contributed to our investment thesis."

"HSI's history of success and exceptional culture speaks for itself," said Andrew Hursey, Managing Director at 1819 Partners. "From our first meeting in Omaha, Matt and Shelly's focus on operational excellence and team building made it clear that we had found strong partners to spearhead HPI's expansion across the Midwest.  We are eager to help grow HPI alongside Matt, Shelly, and CAP."

The strategic collaboration between HSI, 1819 Partners, and Capital Alignment Partners aims to identify and acquire businesses in the traffic industry with significant growth potential and a strong cultural foundation. The objective is to foster positive and supportive opportunities for all teams involved, revolutionizing the landscape of the traffic industry.

About Capital Alignment Partners:

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with an additional office in Newport Beach, CA, Capital Alignment Partners has been providing debt and equity to lower middle-market healthcare, business, manufacturing, and light industrial services companies since 2009. Our investment professionals manage over $590 million in committed capital across all funds and have extensive experience navigating through multiple economic and credit cycles. Since inception, CAP Funds has completed 30 platform investments, along with over 75 tuck-in acquisitions on behalf of our portfolio companies. 

For more information, please visit the CAP Funds' website at www.capfunds.com or contact any of the team members.

