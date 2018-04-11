Capital Concerts Celebrates Wins At The 2018 New York Festivals® International TV & Film Awards For PBS' Top Rated NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT And A CAPITOL FOURTH

The award ceremony, which was held on Tuesday, April 10th, at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, honors programming in all lengths and forms from 40 countries around the globe. Dedicated to both the Television and Film industries, categories mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of story-tellers and talent in the areas of: Animation, Comedy, Corporate, Drama, Documentary, Feature Films, Movie Trailers, Music Videos, News, Promos, Reality TV Drama, Sports, Telenovelas, Digital Short-Form, Best Performance by an Actor/Actress, Special Event, Innovation, Technical Production Team, CSR, Best Screenplay, Video Art, Best Host and Use of Technology.

Capital Concerts Executive Producer Michael Colbert said, "I am deeply honored to accept these awards for the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH on behalf of Capital Concerts. For over 35 years, our mission has been to use the medium of television to make a difference and commemorate our two most patriotic holidays. We are honored to continue to pay tribute to our nation's troops, veterans, and military families, and to celebrate America's freedom and independence with these live national events at the U.S. Capitol."

Each program broadcasts live nationwide on PBS from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands with millions more globally via the American Forces Network to our troops serving around the world.

The programs are a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. They feature an award-winning production team that includes the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment shows including the GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For more than 35 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

