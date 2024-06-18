PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH WELCOMES BACK ALFONSO RIBEIRO TO HOST AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION LIVE FROM THE WEST LAWN OF THE U.S. CAPITOL!

- Featuring Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Loren Allred, Britt Stewart and Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra -

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS, welcomes back iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to host and perform on America's National Independence Day celebration with all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway artists. Our country's 248th birthday party will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks show over our nation's capital. America's longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition will air on PBS and stream on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

"I can't wait to celebrate America's Birthday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol," said Ribeiro. "I'm incredibly excited and honored to be your host of A CAPITOL FOURTH once again. It is going to be a great 4th of July party, and we're going to get everyone in our nation's capital and all those watching at home on their feet dancing!"

The all-star line-up for A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature:

Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson





Grammy Award-winning platinum-selling singer and award-winning actress Fantasia (THE COLOR PURPLE)





Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss (AMERICAN CRIME STORY, GLEE)





Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Grammy & Emmy Nominated music legend and "Queen of Percussion," Sheila E.





Multi-platinum-selling neo-soul pop band Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums





Musical powerhouse, composer and producer Chloe Flower





Grammy Award-nominated disco sensations Sister Sledge, now featuring Sledgendary – They are STILL family!





⁠Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN)





Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart (DANCING WITH THE STARS)





Olympic Gold medal-winning gymnast, entrepreneur and best-selling author Shawn Johnson East





; The National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly .

The 44th annual A CAPITOL FOURTH will also include the following featured segments:

Alfonso Ribeiro and DANCING WITH THE STARS' Britt Stewart will kick off the celebration with a performance that is guaranteed to get the crowd dancing.





A Tribute to Team USA – Hosted by Shawn Johnson East, a special send-off for our athletes competing in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris will feature several Olympians and Paralympians, and a musical performance by the National Symphony Orchestra of John Williams' "Olympic Fanfare," composed for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and marking its 40th anniversary in 2024.





A celebration of Motown's 65th anniversary and its iconic sound with a special performance by music legend Smokey Robinson.





A Salute to American Heroes Past and Present will celebrate the service of Americans from 1776 to today, and our military families, with a special performance by The U.S. Army Chorus, and featuring representatives of the "Greatest Generation" including a WWII veteran from D-Day and an appearance by an original "Rosie the Riveter" Mae Krier, who will be in attendance.





A performance of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" by Chloe Flower will mark the 100th anniversary of this American classic.





A stirring rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition, kicks off a musical and fireworks finale.





, an tradition, kicks off a musical and fireworks finale. Rousing patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will cap off the musical finale and the dazzling fireworks display, presented by the National Park Service, over the National Mall and Memorial Parks and the iconic skyline of our nation's capital.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2024.

Also participating in the event will be the Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festivals TV and Film Award, the Telly Award, and the Writers Guild of America, among others.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, and more.

