Capital Constellation makes strategic investment in Niobrara Capital

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra") today announced a strategic investment in Niobrara Capital ("Niobrara"), a private equity firm focused on investing in technology and technology-enabled services businesses in the U.S. and Europe. The investment is being made via Wafra's Capital Constellation platform, which partners with promising alternative investment firms globally.

Niobrara was founded in 2024 by Chip Schorr, a pioneer in technology investing, alongside fellow tech veteran Todd Bradley and Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State. The firm, named after the Niobrara River in Nebraska, focuses on mid-sized, business-to-business technology companies that can drive significant economic transformation across industries. Niobrara leverages the expertise of its team, including Mr. Schorr's more than 30 years of experience investing through multiple tech market cycles globally, to capitalize on the constantly evolving opportunities in the technology ecosystem.

Niobrara announced its debut investment in May 2024 with a majority equity stake in Polar Semiconductor, a Minnesota-based semiconductor manufacturer, that later became the first award recipient under the United States' CHIPS Incentives Program's Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities.

"We are excited about collaborating with a leading and highly experienced partner in Capital Constellation," said Chip Schorr, Managing Partner of Niobrara Capital. "Working with the Wafra team will allow us to accelerate the growth of our business, while continuing to deliver innovative approaches to investing that drive best in class performance and long-term value for our portfolio companies."

"Capital Constellation is committed to supporting visionary investment firms that deliver exceptional results for asset owners," said Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer at Wafra and President of Capital Constellation. "Under the guidance and expertise of Chip, Todd and Mike, Niobrara is well positioned to become the next leader in private equity technology investing."

"Niobrara Capital's disciplined approach to identifying and nurturing mid-sized, technology-focused businesses reflects a deep understanding of where innovation meets opportunity," said Lauren Rich, Managing Director at Wafra. "We are excited to support their vision and contribute to their mission of driving transformative growth."

About Niobrara Capital

Niobrara Capital is led by Chip Schorr, a pioneer in technology private equity investments. Niobrara invests in business-to-business oriented technology and technology-enabled services companies across the ecosystem to capitalize on transformation growth of primarily North America and European companies. The firm focuses on partnering with corporates, founders and management teams on new and innovative approaches to investing and driving value creation in its portfolio companies. www.niobraracap.com

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real estate, and real assets. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com .

About Capital Constellation

Advised by Wafra and founded in partnership with a select group of institutional asset owners, Capital Constellation is an innovative investment program, designed as a collaborative asset owner platform with expertise from some of the world's premier institutional investors. Capital Constellation pursues a private equity strategy to launch and accelerate the next generation of alternative asset management firms. The platform fosters partnerships with talented investment teams that can create aligned, substantial and lasting benefits for both asset owners and alternative asset managers.

