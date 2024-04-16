Capital Fundings Enhances Borrower Experience with Privy

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to empowering their Investor clients, Capital Fundings, LLC, a leading private lender in Florida, announces a strategic collaboration with Privy, a cutting-edge real estate investment platform. Together, Privy and Capital Fundings are poised to redefine the borrower experience by integrating advanced technology with personalized Investor insights, marking a significant milestone in how borrowers find new deals and how lenders can help facilitate those opportunities and investment goals.

In today's dynamic market, staying ahead demands innovation and a deep understanding of client needs. Recognizing this, Capital Fundings is "thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Privy," says Alex Bogumil, CEO of Capital Fundings. "Our commitment to empowering borrowers aligns perfectly with Privy's mission to revolutionize real estate investment through technology and education. Together, we will equip our borrowers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive market."

Privy's state-of-the-art real estate investment platform offers a myriad of benefits to Investors, including the ability to identify lucrative real estate opportunities, assess off-market deals efficiently, and access comprehensive training resources. This strategic alliance underscores Capital Fundings' dedication to delivering exceptional value to its borrowers while staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

"Our collaborative efforts with Capital Fundings will enable borrowers to make informed investment decisions, seize opportunities, and achieve their financial aspirations," said Brad Bieber, Privy's Head of Sales. For more information about Capital Fundings' investment in their borrowers, explore the benefits of Privy by visiting their Lender's page: www.privy.pro/lenders/

About Privy

Privy is a fast-growing prop-tech company on a mission to empower investors and homeowners to build wealth through real estate investing. Serving real estate investors, and the agents and lenders who work with them, Privy's SaaS solution is built to find, analyze, and track markets to uncover the best investment deals first regardless of experience level or economic climate. Leveraging comprehensive direct-to-MLS data and patent-pending Investor CMA technology, our real estate investing platform unlocks better analysis, higher transaction volume, long-term client loyalty, and increased returns with the click of a button. Based in Denver, Colorado, Privy was founded by Scott Fahl in 2019. Learn more at www.privy.pro, or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Capital Fundings, LLC

Capital Fundings, LLC is a private money lender located in Orlando, FL. Since 2014, Capital Fundings, LLC has specialized in lending money to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, and resale of distressed residential properties. Capital Fundings is a federally registered, licensed and insured mortgage lender with over 30 years of success in the real estate investment industry as a real estate broker, general contractor and mortgage banker. To learn more about Capital Fundings, LLC, visit www.capfund.com

