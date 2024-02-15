Privy Secures $4M in Strategic Growth Capital to Scale Real Estate Investing Platform

Following Cypress Growth Capital's Investment, Privy Founder and CEO Scott Fahl to Launch Speaker Series

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privy , a real estate investment software platform providing curated information to individual investors and real estate agents focused on residential investment opportunities and wealth-building, secured $4 million in non-dilutive growth capital from Cypress Growth Capital .

Founded in 2019, over the past two years, Privy has grown its customer base by 1000%, setting itself apart as a prop-tech success story that allows real estate investors and agents to find profitable deals with "push button" simplicity. The platform culls extensive market data from a variety of open and exclusive sources, including Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, and then applies proprietary algorithms to identify those properties most likely to be successful, low-risk investments.

Scott Fahl, Founder and CEO of Privy expressed pride and excitement when discussing the future of the company and the team's commitment to innovation. "This is such an exciting time for us at Privy. Cypress Growth Capital is the type of partner we needed. They have the experience to help us scale strategically and understand what we mean when we say we want to change the real estate investing game."

"Privy has an innovative SaaS solution serving a rapidly growing segment of the real estate investment market," said Cypress Growth Capital Managing Director Vik Thapar. This investment underscores confidence in Privy's unique position in the real estate investing space. The additional capital will be used to further invest in the product, improve customer experience, and build sales channel expansion, including a series of speaking engagements with Scott Fahl.

American Lending Conference has invited Scott to be a Special Keynote Speaker on February 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Scott will discuss his experience in lending and how it led to the manifestation of Privy as a way to help real estate professionals capture more business. The following month on March 8, Scott joins a panel discussion at The National Private Lenders (NPLA) Conference in Miami to discuss how data analysis, the power of artificial intelligence, and the efficiency of automation are transforming private lending in real estate.

About Privy

Privy is a fast-growing prop-tech company on a mission to empower investors and homeowners to build wealth through real estate investing. Serving real estate investors, and the agents and lenders who work with them, Privy's SaaS solution is built to find, analyze, and track markets to uncover the best investment deals first regardless of experience level or economic climate. Leveraging comprehensive direct-to-MLS data and patent-pending Investor CMA technology, our real estate investing platform unlocks better analysis, higher transaction volume, long-term client loyalty, and increased returns with the click of a button. Based in Denver, Colorado, Privy was founded by Scott Fahl in 2019. Learn more at www.privy.pro , or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Cypress Growth Capital

For an entrepreneur considering growth funding, Cypress Growth Capital provides an innovative alternative to equity and traditional debt. Our firm invests in emerging companies using a royalty-based approach that preserves an entrepreneur's equity and control. With more than 50 investments in premier software and technology-enabled services companies since 2011, Cypress offers a flexible, patient form of debt capital that is well-suited to the unique financing needs of fast-growing companies. In addition, as both a debt and equity investor, Cypress partners with entrepreneurs through multiple stages of growth, providing select equity capital alongside our non-dilutive royalty financing, allowing companies to access the funding they need now, but with far less dilution. Providing more than just capital, our partners have extensive operating and entrepreneurial experience and bring useful, practical assistance to our portfolio companies. Learn more at: https://cypressgrowthcapital.com/ .

