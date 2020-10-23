Capital Group Portfolio Manager Joins Board of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

DULLES, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation names David Daigle as its newest member. The mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. As a member of the board, Daigle will foster outreach for the foundation.

David Daigle is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, David also had investment analyst responsibilities and covered multiple industries. David holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont, where he served for ten years as a trustee.

"I am excited to join the board of an organization that Beth and I have proudly supported for many years. We believe deeply in the mission of Children of Fallen Patriots and we are grateful to David and Cynthia Kim for building such an inspiring and generous foundation," shared David Daigle.

"We are honored to welcome David as the latest member of our board. He and his wife Beth have been significant supporters for many years and their passion to help military children will no doubt greatly advance our mission. We are delighted to welcome David and Beth to the Fallen Patriots family!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $41 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,900 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 20,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

