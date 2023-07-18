Capital Group Team Joins Investment Firm Bison Wealth

Becky Wuest Creavin and Patricia Janco-Tupper bring a proven NYC presence to Bison Wealth

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Becky Wuest Creavin and Patricia Janco-Tupper, formerly part of Capital Group, are on the move. Becky and Patti have been a team for over a decade and bring complementary perspectives to addressing their clients' needs. The duo currently manages approximately $500M in client assets with the majority of their clients being serial entrepreneurs.

"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the Bison Wealth team where every decision is guided by a passion for excellence, a commitment to diligence, and an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional results," says Patti Janco-Tupper. "Becky and I look forward to this exciting new chapter of growth, learning and making an exciting impact for our clients."

The team operates with a unique "yin-yang" approach to wealth management, with both Patti and Becky offering two sounding boards comprising differing perspectives for their clients. They are most passionate about helping entrepreneurs with complex situations delegate their finances, allowing them the freedom to pursue their business ventures while enjoying peace of mind their assets are in good hands.

"Patti Janco-Tupper and Becky Wuest Creavin embody the true culture of what we are building here at Bison Wealth. They are exclusively focused on providing a very high touch service point to a select few UHNW families across the globe. We are all very excited to have them both here at Bison Wealth and the families they represent," states Chuck Rice, CEO of Bison Wealth.

Becky Wuest Creavin says, "We are excited to be joining such a vibrant and innovative firm with a passion for exceeding client expectations and making client goals a reality."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm backed by a multibillion-dollar single family office, established with the principle that individuals and families can benefit from the knowledge, experience and creativity of our founders and partners. The core tenets plan, protect and prosper frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

The content in this publication is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. We suggest that you consult your accountant, tax, or legal advisor with regard to any specific investment advice.

Investment Advisory services are provided through Bison Wealth, LLC located at 3550 Lenox Road NE Suite 2550 Atlanta, GA 30326. Securities are offered through Metric Financial, LLC. located at 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306, member FINRA and SIPC. Bison Wealth is not affiliated with Metric Financial, LLC., More information about the firm and its fees can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request by calling 404-841-2224. Bison Wealth is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

