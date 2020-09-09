Capital Health Becomes Region's First Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

HOPEWELL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, Capital Health Medical Center- Hopewell was designated a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery" (COERS™) by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). The Center of Excellence accreditation distinguishes Capital Health as having met rigorous, internationally recognized standards in providing the safest, highest quality of care and surgical capabilities.

"Capital Health's designation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery affirms our commitment of providing patients along the Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York corridor with access to the most advanced medical technologies, expert physicians, and world-class, patient care close to home," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of the Capital Health Cancer Center and physician director of the Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

Robotic-assisted surgery — sometimes referred to as high-precision surgery — may be an option to traditional surgery. Considered minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery is known for its many benefits including smaller incisions, lower risk of infection, less pain, and faster recoveries. It can be used to as a treatment for many cancers, including colon, gynecologic, head and neck, liver, lung, prostate, pancreatic cancers.

Under the direction of Dr. Doria, expertise within the hospital's robotic surgery program has grown dramatically. In 2019, Capital Health's surgeons performed more than 550 robotic surgery cases, making it the leading hospital in the country for single robot cases. The surgical team has also expanded to include surgeons with highly specialized expertise including:

Ashlee Godshalk Ruggles , MD, colorectal surgeon

, MD, colorectal surgeon Eric Mayer , MD, director, Urologic Robotic Surgery, Capital Health – Urology Specialists

, MD, director, Urologic Robotic Surgery, Capital Health – Urology Specialists Joyce Varughese , MD, FACOG, medical director, Gynecologic Oncology

, MD, FACOG, medical director, Gynecologic Oncology Africa F. Wallace, MD, director, Thoracic Surgery

As part of Capital Health's commitment to provide the highest level of quality care and expertise, it recently invested in a dual console for its da Vinci® surgical platform to provide for a wider range of surgeries and its growing roster of surgeons with minimally invasive surgical experience. The dual console also enables a second surgeon to assist in surgeries and serves as a conduit for future surgical training.

To learn more Capital Health's Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, please visit www.capitalhealth.org.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care provider accredited by DNV GL – Healthcare and a four-time Magnet®-recognized health system for nursing excellence.

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC is the leading administrator of quality improvement and accreditation programs for surgeons and hospitals worldwide. SRC's proven methodology, known as the "Cycle of Excellence," results in quantifiable and unparalleled improvement in outcomes, patient safety and costs across surgical specialties. To measure improvement and develop best practices, SRC offers a multispecialty outcomes database that is the world's largest repository of clinical patient data for minimally invasive gynecologic and bariatric surgery. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

