Capital Health Medical Group Announces Launch of Capital Health - Virtual Primary Care

HOPEWELL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health Medical Group recently launched Capital Health – Virtual Primary Care, a virtual practice that offers telehealth services to individuals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania (ages 16 and older) who wish to receive support in managing health issues from the comfort of their own home.

"Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Capital Health Medical Group providers have conducted thousands of patient visits in a virtual setting," said Dr. Michael Stabile, a board certified family medicine physician at the Capital Health Primary Care – Hamilton office. "As a result, our team is thoroughly prepared to provide outstanding, high quality health care services at a time and place most convenient for patients located in New Jersey or Pennsylvania – whether they are at home or on the go."

From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week, the virtual primary care practice offers video visits with local doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants or other qualified health care providers from Capital Health Medical Group. The team of more than 35 clinicians can address a wide range of health conditions, including but not limited to symptoms of COVID-19, sinus problems, upper respiratory infection, sore throat, urinary tract infection, cough, flu, rash, common cold, eye infection, and more.

"Capital Health Medical Group's team consists of knowledgeable, collaborative, and patient-focused medical providers who have experience in working together to build the most appropriate plan of care for each patient," said Dr. Jerrold Gertzman, a board certified family medicine physician and medical director of Capital Health's Primary Care Network. "The breadth and strength of our health network ensures patients receive comprehensive and personalized care."

As part of Capital Health Medical Group, a network of more than 500 physicians and clinicians who offer primary and specialty care, Capital Health – Virtual Primary Care offers easy access to experienced specialists and the most advanced care in the region at nearby Capital Health hospitals. All Capital Health Medical Group locations use a shared electronic medical records system, which allows providers to access medical records on a secure network, making it convenient for patients to continue their care across a network of primary and specialty care providers.

While Capital Health – Virtual Primary Care is designed to serve as an online platform to host sick visits, patients have the ability to schedule an in-person, follow-up visit at one of Capital Health's primary care offices across the greater Mercer, Bucks, and Burlington county region.

To learn more or to request an appointment, visit www.capitalvirtualcare.org.

For more information, please call 1.833.TELEDOX (1.833.835.3369).

