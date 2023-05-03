Capital Health Recertified as Level II Trauma Center

Meeting National Standards for Trauma Care for More Than 25 Years

HOPEWELL, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bristol Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center (RMC) has been recertified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This achievement is the ninth verification for Capital Health since the first in 1998. The Center, also designated as a Level II Trauma Center by the New Jersey Department of Health, is one of only 10 designated trauma centers in New Jersey and the regional referral center for injured patients in Mercer County and adjacent parts of Somerset, Hunterdon, Burlington, and Middlesex counties as well as nearby areas of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Eboli

"The ACS establishes the standards of care for treating those who are severely injured and is an important advocate for all surgical patients," said Dr. Dominick Eboli, director of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. "After a comprehensive review by their nationally recognized trauma experts, our recertification shows the residents of our community that Capital Health continues to meet and exceed national benchmarks for care when they need it most."

Across the Spectrum of Care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injury is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. Care provided in a trauma center decreases the chance of death following injury by 25 percent compared to care in ordinary hospitals. In addition to providing the necessary resources for trauma care, ACS level II verification also means that centers like the Bristol Myers Squibb Trauma Center address the needs of injured patients across the entire spectrum of care, providing patients at Capital Health Regional Medical Center with access to important injury prevention programs, pre-hospital care and transportation, acute hospital care, rehabilitation, and research.

"As a level II trauma center, we are able to provide comprehensive care that begins with injury prevention. At the time of injury, we're ready with 24-hour immediate access to trauma surgeons and other appropriate specialists," said Dr. Dennis Quinlan, associate medical director of the Bristol Myers Squibb Trauma Center. "With programs and resources that are not available in most general hospitals, our role in patient care often extends beyond our initial encounters and continues through rehabilitation."

To learn more about the Bristol-Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, visit capitalhealth.org/trauma.

