Capital Health Surgeon Becomes First Black Woman to Lead Regional Surgical Society

HOPEWELL, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Africa Wallace, director of Thoracic Surgery at Capital Health, was recently named the president of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society (ECTSS). Dr. Wallace is the first black female president for ECTSS and the first of any cardiothoracic surgery society.

"The Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society works to advance the highest standards of excellence in patient care through education, research, and surgical training programs," said Dr. Wallace. "I'm excited to lead an organization that aligns with my personal commitment to quality, diversity and inclusion in health care and Capital Health's mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves."

Thoracic surgery is used to treat diseased or injured organs in the chest. Dr. Wallace, a board certified thoracic surgeon, performs procedures at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell to treat cancer and other conditions, with a focus on minimally invasive techniques using video-assisted or robotic approaches. She is part of Capital Health Surgical Group and Capital Health's Robotic Center of Excellence, a team of experienced surgeons who provide a multidisciplinary suite of robotic-assisted procedures that meet the highest national quality standards. Dr. Wallace is also co-lead of Capital Health's Lung Center of Excellence (part of Capital Health Cancer Center), which provides comprehensive care in the detection, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of lung disease.

Along with her new role as president of the ECTSS, Dr. Wallace serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work Force of the Society of Thoracic Surgery. She is a member of the Women in Thoracic Surgery and Association of Women Surgeons. Dr. Wallace's current research interests include racial disparities in the surgical management of thoracic cancers and clinical outcomes as they pertain to minimally invasive approaches to pulmonary and esophageal surgery.

For more information about Capital Health Surgical Group, visit capitalhealthsurgicalgroup.org. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wallace, call 609.537.6000.

SOURCE Capital Health