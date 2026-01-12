Capital Hilton Unveils Yearlong Campaign Honoring America's 250th Anniversary and Hotel's Legacy

Seasonal programming, immersive activations, and exclusive guest offerings celebrate history in the heart of Washington, D.C. during a monumental year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Hilton , an iconic historical landmark in the nation's capital, announces the launch of a full-year celebratory campaign and booking package to commemorate America's upcoming 250th anniversary alongside the hotel's rich history through immersive programming, exclusive guest experiences, and collectable elements.

"Capital Hilton has witnessed decades of U.S. history unfold within its walls, from presidential and world leaders visiting and more," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "As we look ahead to America's 250th anniversary, we wanted to create something that felt both commemorative and immersive for guests visiting us throughout the year."

Yearlong Programming

Spanning the entire year, the rotating guest experiences will bring stories to life for each season of the year – from Cherry Blossoms in spring, to America's 250th anniversary in the summer, to fall and winter moments inspired by the capital's history, culture, and seasonal traditions. These experiences will be delivered through interactive moments in the lobby, special exhibits in La Galerie on K, and historical storytelling that reflects Capital Hilton's role as a gathering place for leaders, travelers, and cultural milestones across generations.

As part of the broader celebration, the hotel will debut a series of collectable pins for guests to purchase during their visit. These pins will have three unique designs per season, relating to U.S. History, Washington, D.C., and the hotel. Guests will receive one design at random, with a total of 12 variations available through the year, encouraging guests to collect them all in commemoration.

Food and Beverage Programming

The Statler Lounge will serve as an anchor for the campaign throughout the year, featuring The Truman Mule as its signature cocktail for 2026's festivities. Crafted as a modern classic, the cocktail honors President Harry S. Truman, whose namesake suite contains the piano he played during his visits to the hotel while in office.

Capital 250 Package

The Capital 250 Package allows guests to both experience the campaign and also take a piece of the celebration home with them. Guests who book this package will receive a seasonal collectable pin, Capital Hilton's history booklet that explores the property's legacy in D.C.'s cultural landscape, and a voucher to enjoy a complimentary Truman Mule in the Statler Lounge. Rates for the Capital 250 Package start at $203/night and is available to book starting January 23 through the end of 2026.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information , and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram .

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

